OHSAA announces spring sports state tournament venues and dates

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday afternoon the locations for the softball and baseball state tournaments in June.

Softball and baseball tournaments expand from four to seven divisions this spring season as the 2024-25 school year concludes.

All 21 softball state tournament games will be played in Akron at Firestone Stadium, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The state tournament is scheduled from June 4-8. Firestone Stadium has hosted the softball state finals since 2008 with the exception of the canceled 2020 season.

All 21 baseball state tournament games this season will be played in Northeast Ohio from June 13-15.

Akron is scheduled to host 13 of the games including all seven championship games. Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton is scheduled to host eight state semifinal games.

The baseball state tournament divisional order remains the same as the 2025 baseball regulations with Division VII opening the tournament and Division I as the concluding state final.

Canal Park has hosted the baseball state finals since 2019 with the exception of the canceled 2020 season.

The College of Wooster will host the boys tennis state tournament (May 29-30) for the second consecutive year and Wittenberg University will host the boys volleyball state tournament (May 30-31) for the third consecutive year.

The track and field state tournament returns to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University after being hosted at Welcome Stadium in Dayton last year due to renovation. The lacrosse state finals return to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus for the fourth consecutive year.

Tickets for all tournament contests will be available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.



BOYS TENNIS (two divisions)

May 29-30 at The College of Wooster

First round and quarterfinals on Thursday, May 29. Semifinals and finals on Friday, May 30.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (two divisions)

May 30-31 at Wittenberg University

Semifinals on Friday, May 30. Championship matches on Saturday, May 31.

SOFTBALL (seven divisions)

June 4-8 at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Wednesday, June 4 – Division IV and VII semifinals

Thursday, June 5 – Division V semifinals; Division IV and VII championships

Friday, June 6 – Division III and VI semifinals; Division V championship

Saturday, June 7 – Division II and I semifinals; Division III championship

Sunday, June 8 – Division VI, II and I championships

TRACK AND FIELD (three divisions for girls and boys, moving to five divisions in 2026)

June 6-7 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, The Ohio State University

LACROSSE (two divisions for girls and boys)

State semifinals June 3-4 at sites around Ohio

Championships June 7-8 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Saturday, June 7 – girls championships

Sunday, June 8 – boys championships

BASEBALL (seven divisions)

June 12-15 at Canal Park in Akron and Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton

Thursday, June 12 – Division VII semifinals at Canal Park

Friday, June 13 – Division III and V semifinals at Canal Park; Division II and IV semifinals at Thurman Munson Stadium

Saturday, June 14 – Division VI and I semifinals at Thurman Munson Stadium; Division VII, III, V and II championships at Canal Park

Sunday, June 15 – Division IV, VI and I championships at Canal Park

