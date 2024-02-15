OHSAA board of directors votes to increase number of divisions in seven sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors voted Thursday morning to expand the number of tournament divisions in seven sports starting in the 2024-25 school year.

Baseball, basketball, softball and girls volleyball increase from four divisions each to seven divisions. Soccer increases from three to five divisions.

“It’s the right thing to do for the student-athletes who have been competing at this disadvantage,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said in a statement. “For too long, the largest schools in our divisions have been so much larger than the smaller schools in the same division, which has resulted in many schools accepting that they realistically have little chance at making a run in the tournament. In some of our sports, there have been more than 200 schools competing for a state title in that division, which is significantly more than what most other states do, and what we do in many of our own sports."

For girls volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball and baseball, the largest 64 schools would be placed into Division I. The next largest 64 schools would be placed into Division II. The remaining schools would be divided as evenly as possible into the remaining divisions. The OHSAA already does something similar to this in football, in which the largest 10 percent of schools are placed into Division I and the remaining schools are divided evenly in Divisions II through VII.

“We know that there is a lot of work to do in the coming months to prepare for additional divisions this fall,” Ute said in a statement. “We have already started working on the details to accomplish this, but one thing we know for sure is that having two or three more state champions in these sports doesn’t water them down or diminish winning a state title. And we anticipate that this new format will be revenue neutral, since every school makes the tournament already.”

The new divisions will go into effect with the fall of 2024. The board will continue to discuss additional sports, noting several recent meetings regarding track and field. There are no changes to the number of football divisions, which is already at seven.

The OHSAA board of directors held its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday morning in Columbus.

Discussions regarding the increase in the number of tournament divisions has been in the works for quite some time.

Ute announced Dec. 13 the expansion study of the seven competitive balance sports.

Ute, who started as executive director in September 2020, has received feedback from administrators and coaches about the potential expansion of divisions in order to address concern in the enrollment disparity of the teams from the top to the bottom of the larger divisions.

"We have seven tournament divisions in the sport of football, so why not give student-athletes, schools and their communities the same, or at least comparable, opportunities to compete for a state championship in some of our other sports," Ute wrote in a December memo to member schools.

OHSAA staff members and the board of directors met in late June 2023 to begin discussions of the expansion of tournament divisions.

The OHSAA has studied the number of tournament divisions and formats in other states and have found that several states — including many that have fewer member schools — have more tournament divisions than Ohio.

Besides the sport of football, the OHSAA has not had expansion in some of its traditional four-division sports since the late 1980s.

Ute has said the expansion of divisions is not expected to have a major financial impact on the OHSAA. Expansion would not mean playing more tournament contests overall. It simply would be putting the same number of teams into more divisions.

Currently, more than 200 schools enter the postseason tournament in some divisions to compete for a state championship.

The December memo cited an enrollment disparity in Division I in the sports of baseball, basketball, soccer, softball and girls volleyball.

The board of directors heard proposals that addressed the enrollment disparity between the schools at the top to the bottom of Division I in 2006 and 2019.

The only modification the OHSAA currently has in place addressing that issue is in football, where Division I is comprised of the top 10% of schools based on enrollment and the other six divisions are divided as evenly as possible.

The OHSAA said it has 819 member high schools this school year.

