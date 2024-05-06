OHSAA announces preliminary 2024 winter sports divisions and representation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The reigning three-time state champion Purcell Marian High School girls basketball team is listed as a Division III program Monday afternoon in the Ohio High School Athletic Association's preliminary divisional breakdown for the 2024-25 winter sports postseason tournaments.

Purcell Marian, ranked No. 15 nationally by MaxPrepsthis past season, won the 2024 and 2023 Division II state titles and the 2022 Division III state championship.

"Moving back doesn't change anything in regards to how we will approach things next season," said Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley, who is also the school's co-athletic director.

The OHSAA announced in February that girls and boys basketball will expand to seven divisions next season, with the largest 64 schools placed in Division I, the next 64 largest schools placed in Division II, and the remaining schools divided as equally as possible into the other divisions.

The OHSAA board of directors approved the new divisions and tournament representation for all winter sports except wrestling at its April board meeting, which included the previously announced fall sports divisions. Wrestling will be announced June 10, pending board approval.

The divisional assignments and regional tournament representation should be considered preliminary, as OHSAA member schools may opt to move up to Division I if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring. Results of the referendum voting will be announced May 16. Any changes to divisional assignments or tournament representation as a result of schools opting up to Division I will be announced by the OHSAA at a later date.

"We as a staff have not put much thought into moving up to D-I," Mosley said. "If it's passed later this month we will put some thought into it but at the moment there hasn't been much consideration from our end."

Earlier this spring, the OHSAA received base enrollment data, comprised of students in grades 9, 10 and 11 as of October 2023, from the Ohio Department of Education to use for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years. During the winter season, girls and boys basketball utilizes competitive balance data from the previous season to create a new adjusted enrollment count.

The OHSAA announced last week the preliminary divisional breakdowns and regional tournament representation for the upcoming fall sports season.

2024-25 Girls Basketball

Seven divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division. Girls basketball utilizes competitive balance roster data.

Division I – 64 Schools, 582 and higher adjusted enrollment count – Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 4, Northwest 1, Southwest 5

Division II – 64 Schools, 418 to 581 adjusted enrollment count – Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 4, Northeast 7, Northwest 2, Southwest 3

Division III – 127 Schools, 271 to 417 adjusted enrollment count – Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division IV – 129 Schools, 192 to 270 adjusted enrollment count – Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 2, Northeast 6, Northwest 2, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division V – 128 Schools, 135 to 191 adjusted enrollment count – Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 2, Northeast 3, Northwest 3, Southeast 3, Southwest 3

Division VI – 131 Schools, 93 to 134 adjusted enrollment count – Division VI School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 4, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 2

Division VII – 129 Schools, 92 and fewer adjusted enrollment count – Division VII School List

Division VII Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 3, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

2024-25 Boys Basketball

Seven divisions, with 16 regional qualifiers in each division. Boys basketball utilizes competitive balance roster data.

Division I – 64 Schools, 625 and higher adjusted enrollment count – Division I School List

Division I Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 6, Northeast 4, Southwest 6

Division II – 64 Schools, 448 to 624 adjusted enrollment count – Division II School List

Division II Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 5, Northeast 6, Northwest 2, Southwest 3

Division III – 134 Schools, 277 to 447 adjusted enrollment count – Division III School List

Division III Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, Northeast 6, Northwest 3, Southeast 1, Southwest 4

Division IV – 134 Schools, 198 to 276 adjusted enrollment count – Division IV School List

Division IV Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 5, Northwest 2, Southeast 2, Southwest 4

Division V – 134 Schools, 146 to 197 adjusted enrollment count – Division V School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 2, Northeast 4, Northwest 2, Southeast 2, Southwest 4

Division VI – 134 Schools, 98 to 145 adjusted enrollment count – Division VI School List

Division V Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 1, East 1, Northeast 4, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

Division VII – 134 Schools, 97 and fewer adjusted enrollment count – Division VII School List

Division VII Regional Qualifiers by District: Central 2, East 1, Northeast 3, Northwest 5, Southeast 2, Southwest 3

2024-25 and 2025-26 Boys Wrestling

Three divisions. No competitive balance.

Divisions are expected to be announced June 10 following Board of Directors approval.

2024-25 and 2025-26 Girls Wrestling

One division. No competitive balance.

2024-25 and 2025-26 Bowling

Two divisions. No competitive balance.

Girls Division I – 199 schools, base enrollment 227 and more girls

Girls Division II – 202 schools, base enrollment 226 and fewer girls

Boys Division I – 228 schools, base enrollment 244 and more boys

Boys Division II – 231 schools, base enrollment 243 and fewer boys

2024-25 and 2025-26 Swimming and Diving

Two divisions. No competitive balance.

Girls Division I – 157 schools, base enrollment 304 and more girls

Girls Division II – 158 schools, base enrollment 303 and fewer girls

Boys Division I – 133 schools, base enrollment 353 and more boys

Boys Division II – 135 schools, base enrollment 352 and fewer boys

2024-25 and 2025-26 Ice Hockey

One division. No competitive balance.

2024-25 and 2025-26 Gymnastics

One division. No competitive balance.

