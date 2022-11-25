Watch Now
Tri-State high school football playoff scores

High school football scoreboard
WCPO 9
Posted at 6:58 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 18:58:10-05

CINCINNATI — The high school football season is slowing creeping to a close in Ohio and Northern Kentucky — and did today in Indiana.

East Central and New Prairie went head-to-head Friday afternoon in Indiana's Class 4A state championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Trojans dominated the field pulling out a crushing 37-7 victory over the Cougars.

Across state lines, state semifinals are taking place in Ohio and Kentucky.

In Ohio, Moeller (13-1) and Springfield (12-1) are back at it for the second straight season. Meeting Piqua, the Moeller Crusaders are hoping to beat out the Springfield Wildcats in the Division 1 state semifinal.

Last season, the Wildcats edged out the Crusaders by one point.

In the Ohio Division 2 state semifinal, Kings (13-1) and Toledo Central Catholic (13-1) traveled to Wapakoneta. This is the first time both teams will face each other.

For Kentucky, Beechwood (12-1) will meet Lloyd Memorial (10-3) for the Class 2A state semifinal. The Tigers are hosting the Juggernauts.

Lastly, Newport Central Catholic (13-2) and Pikeville (10-2) are facing off in Kentucky's Class 1A state semifinal. The Thoroughbreds and Panthers will go-head-to-head in Pikeville.

WCPO will air highlights from all of tonight's game on the Friday Night Frenzy at 11 p.m.

Find a full list of games below:

