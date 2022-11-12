Watch Now
Ohio, Northern Kentucky high school football playoff scores

High school football scoreboard
Posted at 8:05 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 20:10:37-05

CINCINNATI — We're one week closer to state championships as 15 Greater Cincinnati teams compete in the OHSAA football regional semifinals.

WCPO 9 News' Game of the Week is a matchup between No. 4 seed Kings and the No. 1 seed undefeated Winton Woods. The game, taking place at a neutral site in Mason, is the second time the two Eastern Cincinnati Conference programs are facing off this season. Winton Woods won 28-23 back in September.

Now, the Knights have an opportunity to overcome what has been their biggest hurdle the past few seasons. Kings is 29-3 since the start of the 2020 season — their only three losses are to Winton Woods.

The undefeated Warriors have won 21 consecutive games and have scored nearly 500 points this season. Coach Chad Murphy said the key to their game is to play their brand of football — establishing the run with senior RB Trey Cornist, who has rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Crews will also be at Moeller vs. Mason, Anderson vs. Edgewood, Elder vs. Lakota West, Valley View vs. Madeira and more.

On the other side of the river, crews will cover Trinity vs. Simon Kenton and Lloyd Memorial vs. Walton-Verona. This is the second round of playoffs for teams in Kentucky.

WCPO will air highlights from all of tonight's game on the Friday Night Frenzy at 11 p.m.

Find a full list of games below:

