Ohio, NKY high school football playoff scores

CINCINNATI — It's regional finals week for Ohio high school football.

Six Greater Cincinnati high school teams are competing Friday night for an opportunity to advance to the state semifinals Nov. 24.

The WCPO 9 Game of the Week features the Division II, Region 8 final as No. 1 seed Anderson plays No. 3 Withrow at Princeton.

WCPO 9 crews are also covering the following games in Ohio: Lakota West vs. Moeller, Badin vs. Celina, Alter vs. Wyoming, Valley View vs. Waynesville and New Palestine vs. East Clermont.

Kentucky teams are competing in the third round of the playoffs tonight as well. Crews are covering North Laurel vs. Highlands, Cooper vs. Southwestern, Johnson Central vs. Covington Catholic, Martin County vs. Beechwood, Ryle vs. Bryan Station, Lulow vs. Kentucky Country Day and NewCath vs. Campbellsville.

Get the latest scores here:

