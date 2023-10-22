Ohio high school football playoff pairings are finalized for Oct. 27

CINCINNATI — Let the Ohio high school football playoffs begin.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the final computer points ratings across seven divisions of football after the regular season concluded Saturday night. The OHSAA confirmed Sunday morning the computer ratings are final.

The official playoff pairings release is expected by mid-afternoon Sunday.

Each region will qualify 16 teams to the playoffs for a total of 448 teams or 64 teams per division. All games will be played on Friday nights until the state finals.

The top eight seeds in each region host first-round games. In 2022, the home teams went 178-46 statewide in the first round. The No. 1 seeds went 28-0 in the 2022 first round.

There are several Greater Cincinanti football storylines tied to the first-round games this season.

In Division I, Region 4, No. 9 Mason (5-5) plays at No. 8 Lebanon (7-3) in an intriguing game involving teams who have scrimmaged each other the past two years. Lebanon is seeking its first playoff win since 2002.

Sycamore (5-5) plays at Hamilton (7-3) for the second time in three weeks. Hamilton defeated host Sycamore 28-21 on Oct. 13. Junior Jailen Morris scored on a 90-yard kickoff return with three seconds left to lift the Big Blue in that game after Sycamore took the lead 16 seconds prior to that.

Milford, which has a 10-0 record for the first time in program history, is the No. 1 seed. The Eagles play host to Fairfield (3-7). Milford coach Tom Grippa, who earned his 225th career win Friday night, is a former Fairfield coach.

Elder (6-4) plays host to Oak Hills (5-5). It will be just the second time that Elder and Oak Hills will meet in the postseason and the first playoff meeting since 1999.

This is the first meeting between the two west side programs overall since 2017. Elder is 15-0 at home in the postseason, according to Elder archivist Adam Duwel.

The game will also feature a family connection with Oak Hills head coach Justin Roden and his brother, Elder offensive assistant coach Jay Roden.

In Division II, Region 8, No. 16 Turpin (3-7) plays at No. 1 Anderson (9-1) in a Forest Hills District rivalry.

Anderson, believed to earn its No. 1 seed for the first time in program history, won the regular-season matchup 31-7 on Oct. 13 at Turpin.

Also, No. 9 Kings (5-5) plays at No. 8 Loveland (5-5). Loveland defeated Kings 31-20 on Sept. 8 for the Tigers' first win over the Knights since 2013.

La Salle (4-6), the No. 11 seed, plays at No. 6 Winton Woods (7-3) for the fourth consecutive postseason game between the programs. Winton Woods has won the playoff game the past two years against La Salle.

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (10-0) completed its fourth consecutive undefeated regular season. The Rams play host to Goshen (3-7) at Fairfield Alumni Stadium.

In Division IV, Region 16, No. 12 Reading (7-3) plays at No. 5 Indian Hill (8-2). The Braves won the regular-season game 37-6. Clinton-Massie (10-0) is the No. 1 seed and plays host to Dayton Dunbar (6-3).

In Division V, Region 20, No. 12 Madeira (5-5) plays at No. 5 Purcell Marian (8-2). Madeira won the regular-season game 41-35 in overtime.

Also, No. 9 Blanchester (7-3) plays at No. 8 Bethel-Tate (6-4). Blanchester defeated Bethel-Tate 54-33 on Oct. 6.

In Division VI, Region 24, Williamsburg (9-1) is the top seed and plays host to New Lebanon Dixie (3-7). The Williamsburg football team had a 7-0 record for the first time since 1974, according to the Williamsburg athletic department.

Cincinnati Country Day, which earned a 10-0 record for the first time since 2014, plays host to Dayton Christian (2-7). Cincinnati Country Day has seven shutouts this season including the past three weeks. The Nighthawks have scored 431 points and only allowed 20 points through 10 weeks.

In Division VI, Region 28, Cincinnati College Prep (7-2) earned a first-round home game against New Bremen (4-6).

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (8-2, 7-2 by OHSAA) plays host to Mechanicsburg (6-4). The Titans' 8-2 overall record is the best win-loss mark since 1970, according to coach Kyle Hogan.

Junior running back Demico Harris set eight school records this season. He has rushed for 1,648 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Ohio high school football

(All games Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Regional first-round games

Division I, Region 4

No. 16 Fairfield (3-7) at No. 1 Milford (10-0)

No. 15 Middletown (3-7) at No. 2 Princeton (10-0)

No. 14 Western Hills (4-6) at No. 3 Lakota West (8-2)

No. 13 Springboro (2-8) at No. 4 St. Xavier (6-4)

No. 12 West Clermont (4-6) at No. 5 Moeller (6-4), at Mount St. Joseph University

No. 11 Oak Hills (5-5) at No. 6 Elder (6-4)

No. 10 Sycamore (5-5) at No. 7 Hamilton (7-3)

No. 9 Mason (5-5) at No. 8 Lebanon (7-3)

Division II, Region 8

No. 16 Turpin (3-7) at No. 1 Anderson (9-1)

No. 15 Stebbins (4-6) at No. 2 Troy (9-1)

No. 14 Edgewood (4-6) at No. 3 Withrow (9-1)

No. 13 Fairborn (4-6) at No. 4 Clayton Northmont (6-4)

No. 12 Sidney (5-5) at No. 5 Harrison (7-3)

No. 11 La Salle (4-6) at No. 6 Winton Woods (7-3)

No. 10 Xenia (5-5) at No. 7 Lima Senior (8-2)

No. 9 Kings (5-5) at No. 8 Loveland (5-5)

Division III, Region 12

No. 16 Goshen (3-7) at No. 1 Badin (10-0), at Fairfield Alumni Stadium

No. 15 Western Brown (3-7) at No. 2 Tippecanoe (8-2)

No. 14 Dayton Oakwood (4-6) at No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (8-2)

No. 13 Elida (5-5) at No. 4 Vandalia Butler (8-2)

No. 12 New Richmond (5-5) at No. 5 Wapakoneta (8-2)

No. 11 Hillsboro (5-5) at No. 6 Celina (8-2)

No. 10 Chaminade Julienne (6-4) at No. 7 Mount Healthy (8-2)

No. 9 Bellbrook (7-3) at No. 8 Wilmington (8-2)

Division IV, Region 16

No. 16 Dayton Dunbar (6-3) at No. 1 Clinton-Massie (10-0)

No. 15 Urbana (7-3) at No. 2 Chillicothe Unioto (9-1)

No. 14 Greenfield McClain (6-4) at No. 3 Taft (8-2)

No. 13 Roger Bacon (6-4) at No. 4 Alter (7-3)

No. 12 Reading (7-3) at No. 5 Indian Hill (8-2)

No. 11 Washington Court House (5-5) at No. 6 Wyoming (9-1)

No. 10 Waverly (6-4) at No. 7 Springfield Shawnee (9-1)

No. 9 McNicholas (5-5) at No. 8 Eaton (8-2)

Division V, Region 20

No. 16 Williamsport Westfall (6-4) at No. 1 Germantown Valley View (9-1)

No. 15 Carlisle (3-7) at No. 2 Waynesville (8-2)

No. 14 Miami East (6-4) at No. 3 Brookville (8-2)

No. 13 Middletown Madison (4-6) at No. 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (7-3)

No. 12 Madeira (5-5) at No. 5 Purcell Marian (8-2)

No. 11 Preble Shawnee (7-3) at No. 6 Milton-Union (7-3)

No. 10 Jamestown Greeneview (7-3) at No. 7 Springfield Northeastern (7-3)

No. 9 Blanchester (7-3) at No. 8 Bethel-Tate (6-4)

Division VI, Region 24

No. 16 New Lebanon Dixie (3-7) at No. 1 Williamsburg (9-1)

No. 15 Troy Christian (3-7) at No. 2 Versailles (8-2)

No. 14 Dayton Christian (2-7) at No. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (10-0)

No. 13 Lucasville Valley (3-7) at No. 4 West Liberty-Salem (9-1)

No. 12 National Trail (4-6) at No. 5 Tri-Village (9-1)

No. 11 Rockford Parkway (2-8) at No. 6 Paint Valley (7-3)

No. 10 Deer Park (3-7) at No. 7 Twin Valley South (6-4)

No. 9 Allen East (4-6) at No. 8 Anna (5-5)

Division VII, Region 28

No. 16 Tri-County North (4-6) at No. 1 Marion Local (10-0)

No. 15 Lockland (4-5) at No. 2 Ansonia (10-0)

No. 14 St. Henry (3-7) at No. 3 De Graff Riverside (9-1)

No. 13 New Bremen (4-6) No. 4 Cincinnati College Prep (7-2), at Walnut Hills

No. 12 Bradford (4-4) at No. 5 Minster (8-2)

No. 11 Fort Loramie (5-5) at No. 6 Southeastern Local (7-3)

No. 10 Mechanicsburg (6-4) at No. 7 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-2)

No. 9 Lehman Catholic (7-3) at No. 8 Cedarville (7-3)

Indiana Class 4A sectional semifinal

Friday, Oct. 27

East Central (10-0) at Martinsville (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

