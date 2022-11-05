Notre Dame Academy volleyball wins state championship

WINCHESTER, Ky. — The Notre Dame Pandas are state champs!

Notre Dame Academy took down Paul Laurence Dunbar in Friday's volleyball state championship, defeating the Bulldogs 3-0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-16) at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.

The win is the 10-time state champions' second in three seasons. The Pandas beat Mercy 3-2 in the 2020 state championship.

After narrowly winning their first set, Notre Dame never waivered and easily took down the Bulldogs in sets two and three. Their road to the championship included a close match with Assumption and 3-0 wins over Whitley County and Paintsville.

Sydney Nolan had a match-high 19 kills in the championship, hitting .548 on 31 total attempts, according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. Lizzy Larkins and Lauren Ott each had 23 assists, while Kamden Schrand finished with 19 digs.

