Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Notre Dame Academy volleyball wins state championship

KHSAA.jpg
KHSAA
KHSAA.jpg
Posted at 9:11 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 21:11:47-04

WINCHESTER, Ky. — The Notre Dame Pandas are state champs!

Notre Dame Academy took down Paul Laurence Dunbar in Friday's volleyball state championship, defeating the Bulldogs 3-0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-16) at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.

The win is the 10-time state champions' second in three seasons. The Pandas beat Mercy 3-2 in the 2020 state championship.

After narrowly winning their first set, Notre Dame never waivered and easily took down the Bulldogs in sets two and three. Their road to the championship included a close match with Assumption and 3-0 wins over Whitley County and Paintsville.

Sydney Nolan had a match-high 19 kills in the championship, hitting .548 on 31 total attempts, according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. Lizzy Larkins and Lauren Ott each had 23 assists, while Kamden Schrand finished with 19 digs.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
Ohio, Kentucky high school football playoff scores Taft football team prepares for a regional quarterfinal Friday Tickets for Moeller vs. St. Xavier playoff game sell out in less than 10 minutes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch this new documentary highlighting "The Uncle Al Show" and its lasting legacy