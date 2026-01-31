Norwood High School names Armand Tatum as its head football coach

NORWOOD, Ohio — Norwood High School named Armand Tatum on Friday night as its head football coach.

“I am honored to serve the Norwood community as their head football coach,” Tatum said. “I look forward to making connections within the community and the school district as a whole. We will re-establish the culture and honor that Norwood was known for.”

Tatum, who was the Moeller assistant offensive line coach this past season, succeeds former Norwood head coach Matt Money, who stepped down from the position in November after three seasons.

Norwood had a 1-9 record this past season. The team snapped a 19-game losing streak in early October with a 32-24 win over host Fayetteville.

On Friday, Lebanon head coach Micah Faler announced that Money will join the Lebanon staff as the running backs and tight ends coach, along with being the speed/agility coordinator.

Norwood is looking forward to a new chapter in its program.

Norwood athletic director Chuck Richardson said the school community is excited about the hiring of Tatum.

“Coach Tatum brings a wealth of experience to Norwood,” Richardson said. “His vision and ideology meet ours and that is growing our program through our community. He knows the expectations are high and we expect him to deliver. Once he’s board approved, our student-athletes should expect to hit the ground running for his offseason conditioning program. We are looking to introduce him to our community soon at a basketball game.”

Prior to Moeller, Tatum was the Finneytown head football coach for three seasons.

Tatum, a former Western Hills head coach, has more than 20 years of experience coaching Ohio high school football. He was the Western Hills head coach for six-and-a-half years and a Walnut Hills assistant coach for eight years prior to that. He also coached at Columbus Mifflin High School along with youth programs.

Tatum is a 1994 Walnut Hills graduate.

