2026 Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase schedule announced

CINCINNATI — The Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase presented by PNC announced its 15th anniversary schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

This year's event will feature 84 high school baseball and softball teams from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana, and Dayton competing in 49 games from March 27 to May 16.

“Over the past 15 years, the Reds High School Showcase has grown in ways we never could have imagined,” said Karen Forgus, Reds Chief Community and Communications Officer. “What began in 2012 with 25 baseball games has expanded into a regional celebration featuring 80 baseball and softball teams. It’s a testament to the strength of high school programs across Reds Country.”

The showcase begins March 27-29 with a new “River Cup” series at Sycamore High School. Five games will feature top teams from Greater Cincinnati facing teams from Northern Kentucky, with the winning state earning the trophy. These games will also mark the first varsity contests played on Sycamore’s new Dan Henke Field, a fully synthetic turf facility located on the school’s campus.

The showcase continues April 4 with a marquee matchup between Moeller (2023 Division I state champion) and Mason (2024 Division I state champion) in the first of three games at the University of Cincinnati’s UC Baseball Stadium.

The annual Jackie Robinson Day takes center stage on April 11 at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy to showcase eight teams from Cincinnati Public Schools playing three baseball games and two softball games, with Bishop Fenwick and Middletown also participating in the celebration that leads into MLB’s annual Jackie Robinson Day on April 15.

Two big days of baseball are set for Miami University in Oxford on April 17-18, featuring 12 teams, largely from Butler and Warren counties, playing six games in two days.

Eight Greater Dayton teams play at Wright State University, beginning with the annual Greater Western Ohio Conference doubleheader on April 22 and a second date on May 8.

The showcase includes three days of softball, highlighted by three games at Lebanon on April 25 featuring a rematch of last spring’s Division I title game between champion Lebanon and runner-up Centerville, as well as D-IV state winner Kenton Ridge.

Ten teams will play at Great American Ball Park on May 15 and 16 for the 11th annual Big League Weekend.

Showcase tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the scheduled ballpark on game days (not including Big League Weekend at GABP).

With each showcase ticket purchased, fans will receive a voucher good for one free View Level ticket to a select 2026 Reds game and a coupon good for one free Skyline Chili Cheese Coney at participating restaurants, while supplies last.

All participating Showcase teams will be invited to Great American Ball Park on Sunday, April 26 to participate in the “March at the Majors” pre-game parade before the Reds vs. Detroit Tigers game. The Showcase’s PNC Most Valuable Players will receive commemorative bats during pregame ceremonies.

The Peanut Butter Jam Food Drive is scheduled for April 26:



The Reds and the Hope Emergency Program are teaming up again for the second annual “Peanut Butter Jam” food drive on Sunday, April 26, at Great American Ball Park when the Reds take on the Detroit Tigers at 1:40 p.m.

Fans who bring plastic jars of peanut butter (16 oz) to donate will receive one free View Level ticket to an upcoming Reds game. Donation bins will be located outside the ballpark.

The “Peanut Butter Jam” supports Realizing the Dream, a five-year community service initiative designed to inspire youth, educators, and communities to complete 100 million hours of service by 2029, honoring the 100th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth. Visit reds.com/HSShowcase for additional information and schedule updates.

2026 Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase presented by PNC (Schedule subject to change)

Friday, March 27 – Sycamore High School (Inaugural River Cup)

• Highlands vs. Sycamore, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 – Sycamore High School (Inaugural River Cup)

• Dixie Heights vs. Princeton,1 p.m.

• Campbell County vs. Loveland, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 – Sycamore High School (Inaugural River Cup)

• Beechwood vs. Harrison,1 p.m.

• Moeller vs. Ryle, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 – University of Cincinnati

• Mason vs. Moeller, noon

• Colerain vs. Roger Bacon, 3 p.m.

• Fairborn vs. Oak Hills, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 – P&G Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy (Jackie Robinson Day)

• Aiken vs. Spencer, 11 a.m. (field #3)

• Oyler vs. Withrow, 11:30 a.m. (softball field #4)

• Bishop Fenwick vs. Middletown, noon (field #2)

• Gamble Montessori vs. Withrow, 2 p.m. (field #3)

• Aiken vs. Western Hills, 2:30 p.m. (softball field #4) Gabby Rodriguez Game

• Hughes vs. Shroder, 3 p.m. (field #2)

Monday, April 13 – Lawrenceburg High School

• Batesville vs. East Central, 5 p.m.

• Lawrenceburg vs. South Dearborn, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 16 – Xavier University

• Beechwood vs. Indian Hill, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 17 – Miami University

• Monroe vs. Talawanda, 5 p.m.

• Hamilton vs. Lakota West, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 – Miami University

• McNicholas vs. Ross, 10 a.m.

• St. Xavier vs. Walnut Hills, 1 p.m.

• Badin vs. Fairmont, 4 p.m.

• Fairfield vs. La Salle, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 20 – Bishop Brossart High School

• Bishop Brossart vs. Scott, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 – Midland Baseball Complex

• Cincinnati Country Day vs. Summit Country Day, 5 p.m.

• Goshen vs. Mariemont, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22 – Wright State University

• Centerville vs. Huber Heights Wayne, 5 p.m.

• Northmont vs. Springboro, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 24 – Elder’s Panther Athletic Complex

• Covington Catholic vs. Elder, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 – Lebanon Junior High School

• Kenton Ridge vs. Lebanon, 11 a.m.

• Centerville vs. Kenton Ridge, 1 p.m.

• Lebanon vs. Centerville, 3 p.m.

Monday, April 27 – Midland Baseball Complex

• Anderson vs. Milford, 5 p.m.

• Turpin vs. West Clermont, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 1 – Xavier University

• Kings vs. Lebanon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 – Xavier University

• Clark Montessori vs. Madeira, 11 a.m.

• Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy vs. Wyoming, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5 – Midland Baseball Complex

• Bethel-Tate vs. New Richmond, 5 p.m.

• Batavia vs. Western Brown, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 8 – Wright State University

• Chaminade-Julienne vs. Oakwood, 5 p.m.

• Tippecanoe vs. Vandalia Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 14 – P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy

• Middletown Madison vs. Purcell Marian, 5 p.m. (field #1)

Friday, May 15 – Big League Weekend at Great American Ball Park

• Beavercreek vs. Ryle, 5 p.m.

• Madeira vs. Summit Country Day, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 – Big League Weekend at Great American Ball Park

• Badin vs. Centerville, 10 a.m.

• Edgewood vs. St. Xavier, 1 p.m.

• Roger Bacon vs. Walnut Hills, 4 p.m.

• La Salle vs. St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

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