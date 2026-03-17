UC sophomore Quinton Coats hits NCAA Division I-leading 15th home run this season

OREM, Utah — University of Cincinnati sophomore Quinton Coats hit his NCAA Division I-leading 15th home run of the season as the Bearcats defeated Utah Valley 6-3 in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday.

Coats homered in the top of the eighth inning to add to UC’s lead.

"The best thing about Quinton right now is the consistency in his approach," UC baseball coach Jordan Bischel said. "He doesn’t change game to game or at-bat to at-bat. It will be almost impossible to sustain the numbers he’s putting up, but if he remains consistent in his process he will continue to be one of the most dangerous hitters in the country.”

The Bearcats trailed for much of the game Tuesday but the bats woke up in the seventh. That’s when UC’s extra-base hits brought in four runs and gave the Bearcats their first lead of the day.

Coats, a 2025 Big 12 All-Freshman Team member from Olathe, Kansas, hit a two-out solo shot in the eighth to give UC a 6-3 lead.

Coats leads NCAA Division I in home runs this season, according to the UC athletic department. He was tied with Georgia’s Daniel Jackson entering Tuesday’s game. His 15 homers tied for eighth-most in a season in program history. Coats has hit more home runs than any UC player had last season.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Tyranski also homered for the Bearcats on Tuesday. He hit his second home run in as many days.

Junior Carson Marsh earned the win, improving to 4-1 on the year, thanks to his scoreless outing of 1.2 innings. Junior Dominic Mauro earned his third save of the year, striking out two over the final two frames. Mauro’s season earned-run average dropped to 1.08.

UC (17-6) returns home this weekend to host Utah, the first Big 12 Conference home series of the year.