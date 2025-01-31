Finneytown head coach Armand Tatum accepts Moeller assistant OL coach position

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Finneytown High School football coach Armand Tatum has decided to step down from the position and will become the Moeller assistant offensive line coach for this upcoming season.

“It’s an opportunity not only to be a part of a prestigious program but to sharpen some of my coaching skills and add to the mix,” Tatum said.

Tatum was the Finneytown head coach for the past three seasons. Finneytown (1-9 record in 2024) is a Division V program in the Cincinnati Hills League.

Finneytown athletic director Gerald Warmack said he will handle all of the duties related to the football position.

"We posted the job this week and are actively seeking candidates," Warmack said.

Tatum said the scoreboard didn’t always reflect the talent and effort that was on the field on Friday nights this past fall at Finneytown. He is proud of how the student-athletes grew and for the community support the program received.

“I love the fact that the teams came together as family units,” Tatum said. “I truly appreciate the Finneytown community welcoming me with open arms.”

Tatum, a former Western Hills head coach, has more than 20 years of experience coaching Ohio high school football. He was the Western Hills head coach for six and a half years and a Walnut Hills assistant coach for eight years prior to that. He also coached at Columbus Mifflin High School along with youth programs.

Tatum, a 1994 Walnut Hills graduate, said he is grateful to coach high school football in Greater Cincinnati for several years.

“The quality of football No. 1 across the board, every conference — it’s good football,” Tatum said.

Tatum will work with Moeller offensive line coach Michael Blum to help strengthen an already solid unit each day during the season.

“I’m so excited to be a part of it,” Tatum said.

Tatum is the third former head coach on Moeller head coach Bert Bathiany’s staff for the 2025 season. That also includes Don Simpson (inside linebackers coach) and George Kontsis (quarterbacks coach).

The offensive line was one of numerous strengths for Moeller, the Division I state runner-up this past season.

Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski — Ohio’s Mr. Football and the Gatorade Ohio player of the year — was sacked just seven times this past season.

Moeller High School junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski named Ohio's Mr. Football

“The offensive line — this senior group has paved the way for two Mr. Football award winners (Ponatoski and Jordan Marshall),” Bathiany said earlier this month during the Mr. Football award ceremony. “There is a lot of times (Matt) is getting interviewed at the end of the game and he played really well. And everyone wants to provide the line on him and he immediately diverts it to the offensive line.”

Moeller (14-1 in 2024) opens the season against visiting Princeton (10-3) in August. It will be the second straight season the teams will meet in the season opener.

