'Home game for us' | Miami University men's basketball prepares for SMU in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — Miami University junior wing Eian Elmer walked into University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday and was reminded of why the venue has a special place in his heart.

The RedHawks haven’t played a game inside UD Arena since Dec. 22, 2015.

And yet for Elmer, a 2022 Taft High School graduate, it’s only been four years since he’s played a game in UD’s venue.

Elmer was a significant member of the 2022 Division III state championship team at Taft. In fact, Miami is using the same locker room as when Elmer played at Taft.

“It’s a great feeling to be back here,” Elmer said.

Elmer, who averages 12.6 points, 6 rebounds and 1.2 assists, is a key member of a Miami team that is preparing for the NCAA Tournament’s First Four Wednesday night.

Miami (31-1) plays Southern Methodist University (20-13) at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of the No. 11 seed battle travels to Philadelphia to play sixth-seeded Tennessee in a Midwest Region first-round game at 4:25 p.m. Friday.

Miami has earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007. The RedHawks are the second Mid-American Conference team to earn an at-large bid since Miami accomplished that in 1999 when Wally Szczerbiak led the team to the Sweet 16.

And while Miami has a 31-game home win streak at Millett Hall going back to November 2024, the RedHawks hope to carry that home-court advantage about an hour away in Dayton.

Mike Dyer/WCPO The Miami University men's basketball team hopes its fans will help the RedHawks on Wednesday night in Dayton.

“What a unique opportunity for our fans,” Miami coach Travis Steele said. “It’s a drivable distance. Whether it’s here or you are from Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus. To be able to watch Miami play in the NCAA Tournament, it doesn’t get much better. I expect this to be a home game for us in a lot of ways.”

Miami fans were on hand for the RedHawks’ open practice Tuesday afternoon. There was a palpable energy among the players and coaches during the session.

“It’s valuable for us being only 50 minutes or an hour away from campus,” said senior guard Peter Suder, the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year. “We’re excited to see what the environment is going to be like. We’re super fortunate to play here for sure.”

The players noticed the March Madness logo on the UD Arena floor and knew the moment had arrived as they entered the venue.

“It’s definitely no Millett Hall,” redshirt sophomore wing Brant Byers said. “But the fan atmosphere should be pretty similar.”

The RedHawks will utilize that support against a SMU team which is physical and has excellent guard play this season. Miami is counting on its crowd to help throughout the game.

“When I saw the draw, it’s what immediately popped into my mind,” Steele said. “’Man, this is pretty cool.’ So hopefully our fan base will take advantage of that, show up and show out tomorrow night.”