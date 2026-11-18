COLUMBUS, Ohio — Competitive balance would end in Ohio High School Athletic Association sports in the 2028-29 school year if a referendum item is approved next May that would separate public and non-public schools into separate divisions for postseason tournaments.

The OHSAA announced early Wednesday afternoon that it has received a completed petition that will result in a referendum vote of OHSAA member schools during the voting period of May 1 through May 15, 2027.

The completed petition and now referendum item was submitted to the OHSAA on Monday morning. Several public schools from the Suburban League in Northeast Ohio submitted the proposal.

The OHSAA has verified all 152 high school principal signatures. It is the first referendum item for the May 2027 ballot.

“Our constitution permits the petition process, and now we’ll meet with our membership to walk through this proposal, present facts and explain what separate tournaments would mean,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a statement Wednesday.

“Are there differences between public and private schools? Yes, but we believe that separate tournaments would have some negative unintended consequences. The OHSAA is a reflection of our membership, and we will create a forum to discuss and consider both perspectives.”

Eckenrode told WCPO 9 Sports the Suburban League worked on this petition and now referendum item for two years. That included work with OHSAA Executive Director Kristin Ronai about the referendum item.

Eckenrode told WCPO 9 Sports on Tuesday that he hoped the OHSAA would stay neutral on the referendum item and not take a stance.

"I believe in the idea of the Ohio High School Athletic Association," Eckenrode said Tuesday. "That's why we worked within the process and the framework that was established. I believe that the OHSAA is made up of the member schools and the member schools should make the decision that administrators like myself or anyone else - we should not influence a principal's decision one way or another. They should be the ones to make the decisions for interscholastic athletics in the state of Ohio because they're the ones in the front lines, they're the ones in the buildings every day working with our kids throughout the state so they should be the ones to make that decision."

When asked about the OHSAA news release Wednesday, Eckenrode didn't like what he read.

"I'm disappointed," Eckenrode said. "That's the only way I can describe it."

There are 813 member high schools within the OHSAA, including 691 public and 121 non-public. Each member high school principal casts one vote on each issue on behalf of the school, with a simple majority needed to pass a referendum item.

“If you sit down and actually read the referendum, it’s not about excluding the private schools from the Ohio High School Athletic Association," Nordonia High School athletic director Rob Eckenrode told WCPO 9 Sports on Tuesday morning. "It’s about working within the existing framework that the association has in place and having the same number of divisions. We’re not going to water down or create more state championships. It’s working within the existing framework.”

Eight states have some form of separate tournaments for public and private schools, according to the OHSAA. In Ohio, the first referendum to separate public and non-public school tournaments was in 1978, which was defeated by a wide margin (83.9% to 16.1%). A second referendum to force separation was defeated in 1993 (66.8% to 33.2%).

If the proposal passes in May, the OHSAA Board of Directors would determine how many divisions for public schools and private schools in each sport starting in the 2028-29 school year. In addition, the competitive balance process would be eliminated, thus removing any adjustments to public schools that have open enrollment.

“Competitive balance has an impact in those sports, and we continue to study that process to see if there is more than can be done,” Ute said. “There are some misconceptions with non-public schools out there that we need to address and talk about what separation would mean. If separation would happen, the non-public divisions could have a low number of schools per division and a large enrollment disparity within divisions.”

The OHSAA plans to conduct a series of meetings with member schools in early 2027 to discuss the proposal.

“I want to see my kids have the same opportunity," Eckenrode said Tuesday. "My kids coming from a seven-mile radius of a school district have the same opportunity to compete for a state championship that a private school that has kids coming from seven counties in Northeast Ohio. Obviously, there is a little discrepancy on where you get your kids from there and how you may obtain your kids as far as there is a lot of recruiting bylaws and regulations that the OHSAA has in place that happen either voted on by the principals or put in place by the OHSAA staff that need to be followed. In my opinion, over the years, a lot of these bylaws are not being followed. The OHSAA is trying the best they can, but they are not the NCAA. They don’t have an investigatory wing of their department. I want everybody on the same level playing surface — so that every public school kid has that same opportunity.”

In 2014, OHSAA member schools voted in favor of a competitive balance proposal that collects varsity roster data and makes modifications to how schools are placed into tournament divisions in the team sports of soccer, girls volleyball, football, girls and boys basketball, softball and baseball. The 2017-18 school year was the first that used competitive balance data to modify base enrollment numbers.

In the sports that utilize competitive balance data, from the fall of 2017 through the spring state tournaments of 2026, the number of state championships won by public and non-public schools includes:

From the 2001-02 school year through the 2016-17 school year, public schools won 56% of the state championships in the competitive balance sports, while private schools won 44%. Since competitive balance went into effect, public schools have won 66% of the state titles, while private schools have won 34%.

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