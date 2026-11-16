COLUMUS, Ohio — High school principals may be voting next May on whether the Ohio High School Athletic Association should have separate public and private high school postseason state tournaments starting in the 2028-29 school year.

The Suburban League, located in Northeast Ohio, submitted a petition with 152 signatures to the OHSAA at 11 a.m. Monday, according to Nordonia athletic director Rob Eckenrode.

Eckenrode told WCPO 9 Sports the OHSAA acknowledged receipt of the petition.

“I verified all the signatures,” Eckenrode said.

The OHSAA is expected to review all of the signatures to verify again that they are those of high school member principals within Ohio. The petitioners faced a Dec. 1 deadline to submit the necessary signed paperwork.

"I can confirm that today the OHSAA received the petition for a membership vote on separate tournaments for public and private schools," said Tim Stried, OHSAA's Director of Communications.

"The OHSAA needs to verify the signatures and will then issue a press release later this week."

Eckenrode said he anticipates the issue will become a referendum item on the May 2027 ballot for high school principals.

If it passes in May, then it would be implemented during the 2028-29 school year. That would align with the new two-year Education Management Information System (EMIS) cycle. The competitive balance process would end after the 2027-28 school year.

WATCH: OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute spoke about the petition in September

OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute discusses a petition which aims for a split of public and private high school postseason state tournaments

The Suburban League consists of schools that include Aurora, Barberton, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Copley, Highland, Hudson, Kenston, North Royalton, Nordonia, Mayfield, Medina, Revere, Solon, Stow-Munroe Falls and Twinsburg.

"It's a league in Northeast Ohio that have some pretty passionate people about the split between private and public and we'll make it clear it's not to remove anyone from our association; it's just to separate the tournaments," OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute told WCPO 9 Sports in September.

The OHSAA has not publicly taken a stance on the petition. The OHSAA had a slide presentation at a regional administrator meeting at Princeton this past September.

"The purpose of the referendum is to provide equal opportunities for all schools throughout the state of Ohio to compete for a state championship. The referendum seeks to work within the current divisional framework established by the OHSAA and its member schools. While Competitive Balance was adopted a number of years ago to keep the playing field equal, the current system has only pushed the inequities up into different divisions. The Suburban League's view is that public schools have been placed at a competitive disadvantage when competing in OHSAA tournaments."

The OHSAA’s annual referendum voting period is from May 1 through May 15. Each member school has one vote on each referendum issue, which is cast by the high school principal.

OHSAA Constitution Article 8-1-9 requires every member high school to submit a ballot.

Each member school has one vote on each referendum issue, which is cast by the high school principal.

This is not the first time the OHSAA membership has discussed a potential separation of member schools.

There were also petition attempts to separate in 1978 and 1993. Both attempts were voted down by the OHSAA membership. There were discussions to propose separation in the late 2000s, which led to the formation of a competitive balance committee in January 2010.

In May 2014, member schools approved competitive balance, a process that makes modifications to how schools are placed into tournament divisions in the team sports of baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball. The modifications are based on which students are actually on each respective roster. It was implemented during the 2017-18 school year.

With almost 350,000 high school student-athletes during the 2025-26 school year, Ohio ranks as the third-largest state for high school sports participation in the annual National Federation of State High School Associations' athletics participation survey, trailing only Texas and California.

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