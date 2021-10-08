Mount Notre Dame basketball star KK Bransford to announce college choice today

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame High School senior guard KK Bransford - the 2021 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient - is scheduled to announce her college decision at 3 p.m. today in the school gymnasium.

Bransford's final two college choices are between UCLA and Notre Dame, according to a school news release.

Bransford, a four-star recruit, helped to lead the undefeated Cougars (28-0) to the Division I girls basketball state title in March 2021.

MND, which was ranked No. 1 nationally by Blue Star Media and No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps this past spring, has won 72 consecutive games entering the start of this season in November.

The win streak is third in Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball history. MND is two wins away from tying Pickerington (1991-94) for second place all-time.

Bransford, who was also part of the 2019 state championship team, averaged 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.0 steals for the Cougars this past season.

"KK is special," MND coach Dr. Scott Rogers said this past spring. "A great player and a great person. She is more concerned about her team getting better than anything else. She is constantly working on the little things. That separates her."

Bransford had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in MND's 57-55 double overtime win over Newark in the Division I state final March 13.

"KK Bransford is an electric player,” Centerville coach Adam Priefer said in a media release this past spring. “She’s a long, active defender, a great rebounder, dynamic scorer, good passer. She can do it all.”

Bransford is ranked No. 29 nationally on the ESPN girls basketball player rankings for the 2022 class, including the nation's seventh-best guard in her class.

Bransford, who has 1,600 career points, was named the Gatorade Ohio player of the year, MaxPreps Ohio player of the year and a MaxPreps All-America first team selection as a junior.

MND is scheduled to open its season against Sheridan High School Nov. 20 at the Reynoldsburg Showcase at Reynoldsburg High School, according to MND assistant athletic director Keith Schenkel.

MND has won eighth state girls basketball championships overall - the most in OHSAA history.

