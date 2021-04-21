Mount Notre Dame basketball player KK Bransford named to the MaxPreps All-America Team

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame 2022 guard KK Bransford was named to the MaxPreps All-America First Team on Tuesday afternoon.

Bransford, named Ohio's Ms. Basketball on March 31, is the only Ohio girls basketball player on the first team. Huber Heights Wayne senior guard Bree Hall, a South Carolina signee, was named to the third team.

Bransford, who has considered 12 college programs since September 2020, averaged 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.0 steals for the Cougars (28-0) this past season.

She scored 21 points and had 10 assists and eight rebounds in MND's 57-55 double-overtime win over Newark in the Division I state final March 13.

Bransford was named the MaxPreps Ohio player of the year in March, too.

"KK is special," MND coach Dr. Scott Rogers said. "A great player and a great person. She is more concerned about her team getting better than anything else. She is constantly working on the little things. That separates her."

Bransford has 1,600 career points, according to the MND athletic department. She has been a first-team all-state selection the past two seasons. She is nominated for the Ohio Gatorade player of the year award, too.

Bransford was the ninth Greater Cincinnati player overall to win Ohio Ms. Basketball since the award started in 1988.

Last month was MND's eighth state girls basketball championship overall -- the most in Ohio High School Athletic Association history. MND, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, has won 72 consecutive games.