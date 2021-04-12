Mount Notre Dame High School basketball team ranked No. 1 nationally

READING, Ohio — The state champion Mount Notre Dame basketball team is ranked No. 1 nationally by Blue Star Media.

The Cougars (28-0), who won the Division I state title in March, have won 72 consecutive games.

Blue Star Media said its next updated rankings are scheduled to appear Wednesday. MND is ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps.

MND's eighth state girls basketball championship is the most in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

MND started its current win streak Jan. 17, 2019 when it defeated host Mercy McAuley 60-58. MND's most recent loss was to Centerville (70-56) Jan. 14, 2019.

MND coach Dr. Scott Rogers has led the Cougars to five state titles under his head coaching direction including 2004, 2006, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

The Cougars also won state titles in 2007, 2008 and 2009 under then-coach Dante Harlan.