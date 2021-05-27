Mount Notre Dame's KK Bransford is Gatorade Ohio girls basketball player of the year

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame High School 2022 guard KK Bransford is the 2020-21 Gatorade Ohio girls basketball player of the year.

Bransford, named Ohio's Ms. Basketball in late March, averaged 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.0 steals for the Cougars (28-0) this past season.

"KK is special," MND coach Dr. Scott Rogers said in April. "A great player and a great person. She is more concerned about her team getting better than anything else. She is constantly working on the little things. That separates her."

Bransford, named to the MaxPreps All-America First Team in late April, scored 21 points and had 10 assists and eight rebounds in MND's 57-55 double overtime win over Newark in the Division I state final March 13.

"KK Bransford is an electric player,” Centerville coach Adam Priefer said in a media release on Thursday. “She’s a long, active defender, a great rebounder, dynamic scorer, good passer. She can do it all.”

March was MND's eighth state girls basketball championship overall - the most in Ohio High School Athletic Association history. Bransford has 1,600 career points, according to the MND athletic department.

The Cougars, who have won 72 consecutive games, were ranked No. 1 nationally by Blue Star Media and No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps this past season.