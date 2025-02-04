Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Mount Healthy senior QB Jahmeir Spain commits to Lake Erie College

Star entered OHSAA record book in three categories after 2024 season
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
WCPO
Mount Healthy senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain was the WCPO 9 Gold Star High School Athlete of the Week in August after he threw for eight touchdowns Week 2 against Ross.
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.png
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Mount Healthy senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain has committed to play football at Lake Erie College, according to former Mount Healthy coach Jordan Stevens.

Spain, who is 6 feet 4 and 190 pounds, has accepted a full scholarship at Lake Erie College, an NCAA Division II program in Painesville, Ohio.

“I am just extremely proud of Jah,” said Stevens, who is now the Colerain head coach.

“A young man that truly exemplifies a leader. The thing I’m most proud of is the growth and maturity over these past three years. I am blessed and excited to be a part of his journey.”

Spain, a Division II first team all-state quarterback, threw for 3,646 yards and 40 touchdowns this past season for Mount Healthy (10-3), a Division II regional semifinalist. He rushed for 200 yards and six touchdowns.

Spain threw for 453 yards and eight touchdowns in a 62-35 win at Ross in Week 2 of the 2024 season. His eight touchdowns passing is tied for third in the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book.

He also joined the OHSAA state record list category of passing touchdowns for a season (40). Spain threw for 8,396 yards in his career which is also on the OHSAA state list for most career passing yards.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Trump to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans Elder 2026 linebacker Derek Uran announces his verbal commitment to UC Purcell Marian senior Dee Alexander joins the OHSAA's career points list

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer