Moeller's Matt Ponatoski named a Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller senior shortstop/right-handed pitcher Matt Ponatoski was named this month as a Rawlings-Perfect Game Senior Preseason All-American.

Ponatoski, who is signed with the University of Kentucky for baseball and football, is the only Ohio player on the prestigious preseason baseball first team.

Moeller (2-0) opened its season this past weekend with two victories. Moeller defeated Lakota East 10-2 on March 28 and won 12-2 over Ryle on March 29.

Ponatoski, ranked No. 1 in the Prep Baseball Ohio rankings, is 3-for-6 with four runs scored and three stolen bases through two games. He is hitting .500.

Moeller is scheduled to play at La Salle at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Ponatoski, a Major League Baseball Draft prospect, told WCPO 9 Sports in mid-February that he had spoken with 27 MLB teams this winter. He has also studied the UK football playbook.

The MLB Draft is July 11.

Despite the spotlight, Ponatoski prefers to focus on helping to lead Moeller to a baseball state championship in June. Moeller has been a Division I regional runner-up the past two seasons.

"I haven’t won a state championship here," Ponatoski said in February. "Is it about me? Not at all. It’s about winning games and putting us in good spots to win games later in the year."

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