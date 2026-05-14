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Reds get six shutout innings from Chase Burns and JJ Bleday homers twice in 15-1 rout of Nationals

Nationals Reds Baseball
Ben Jackson/AP Photo/Ben Jackson
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Cincinnati, Thursday, May 14, 2026.
Nationals Reds Baseball
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CINCINNATI — Chase Burns threw six scoreless innings, JJ Bleday homered twice and drove in six runs, and the Cincinnati Reds avoided being swept by the Washington Nationals with a 15-1 victory Thursday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Burns (5-1) allowed two hits while striking out seven and walking two to win his fourth consecutive decision.

The 23-year-old right-hander worked around a three-error fifth inning — one of which was his after dropping a toss while covering first base — to keep the Nationals scoreless. He’s allowed only one earned run in his last three starts.

Matt McLain staked Burns to a 2-0 lead in the second inning with his fourth home run of the year and the Reds’ first of four on the day.

Bleday added a three-run blast in the fifth to make it 9-0, marking the end of the day for Washington starter Foster Griffin (4-2).

Griffin had allowed only 11 earned runs in eight starts for a 2.12 ERA before surrendering nine in 4 1/3 innings against the Reds.

Bleday's two-run homer in the seventh was his sixth of the season, upping the lead to 11-0 and marking the third multi-homer game of his career. He added a bloop single as part of a four-run eighth inning against Washington outfielder-turned-pitcher Joey Wiemer, who also surrendered a three-run homer to Dane Myers.

Burns received some highlight-reel help from his outfielders to help hold Washington scoreless, with Spencer Steer making a sliding catch in left field to strand a runner on second in the third inning. And Myers made a diving catch in center to end the fifth with runners on the corners.

Steer went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, and Elly De La Cruz doubled and singled for his sixth consecutive multi-hit game, which is tied for the longest streak since 1900 by a Cincinnati switch hitter.

The Nationals’ lone run came on a wild pitch by Lucas Mey in the eighth.

The victory extended the Reds’ run of consecutive home series without being swept to 39, their longest since setting a franchise record with 52 in a row from 2011-13.

Up next

Nationals: Zack Littell (1-4, 6.94) will face Baltimore on Friday in Washington.

Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-2, 4.17) will pitch Friday in Cleveland.

More Reds news:
Elly De La Cruz teaming up with United Dairy Farmers for ice cream flavor, shake

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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