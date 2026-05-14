Winton Woods, Princeton stars invited to USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team trials

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School 2028 guard Erin Thomas and Winton Woods 2028 guard Strawberry Blankumsee were named Thursday afternoon to the USA Basketball Women’s U17 National Team trials roster.

The trials begin May 21 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 12-member team is expected to be announced at the conclusion of the trials.

“It’s a great honor to have an opportunity to represent your country among the best of the best,” Winton Woods girls basketball coach Carlton Gray said.

The selected team will compete at the 2026 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for July 11-19 in Brno, Czechia. The team will reconvene in Colorado Springs for training camp in early July before traveling to Czechia.

Trials participants will represent the high school graduating classes of 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029. The team selection is made by the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team Committee.

Thomas, a four-star player by ESPN, averaged 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.9 assists for Princeton (23-5) this past season. Princeton was the Division I state runner-up for a second straight season.

Blankumsee, a four-star player by ESPN and ranked No. 11 in her class, averaged 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals for Winton Woods (18-7) this past season. Winton Woods was a Division II regional semifinalist.

Gray said Blankumsee has an opportunity to see where she is with her game at this point of her high school career.

“Elite kids learn from the atmosphere and figure out what they need to add or even take away from their game to keep growing as a player,” Gray said. “Often that push can only come from the stage that she is about to be on. I look forward to seeing her compete and hope for the best in regards to making such a prestigious roster but there is nothing but positives from being invited to compete.”

Blankumsee is scheduled to compete in the live evaluation period for Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) in Louisville, Ky., this weekend for the Adidas Next Level team, according to head coach Bryan Wyant.

Wyant has heard from UCLA, USC, Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Nebraska, Illinois, Purdue and Florida in the past 24 hours with interest in Blankumsee and Ryle 2029 power forward Jayden McClain.

The U.S. team has won six of the seven iterations of the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup, including three consecutive. The Americans carry an all-time record of 50-1 in the competition. The 2026 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup features 16 teams.

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