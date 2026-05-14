Bengals 2026 schedule includes New Year's Eve matchup against Ravens among primetime games

CINCINNATI — The 2026 NFL season is only a few months away, and we now know when the Cincinnati Bengals will play each week.

The Bengals released their 2026 schedule Thursday, and although the season starts with seven 1 p.m. games in a row, Who Dey Nation will still get to see Joe Burrow and company in primetime at home twice.

Cincinnati will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10's Sunday night matchup and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17's New Year's Eve showdown.

The Bengals' only scheduled Monday night game is against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

And this season, the Bengals are going global. On Tuesday, the team announced they'll face the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, in Week 9.

The game will take place Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F., and will air on NFL Network. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

The game marks Cincinnati's first international game in Spain — and the Bengals' first with Joe Burrow.

Check out the full schedule below:

Week 1

Sunday, Sept. 13, vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET

Week 2

Sunday, Sept. 20, at Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET

Week 3

Sunday, Sept. 27, at Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET

Week 4

Sunday, Oct. 4, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET

Week 5

Sunday, Oct. 11, at Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET

Week 6

BYE

Week 7

Sunday, Oct. 25, at Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET

Week 8

Sunday, Nov. 1, vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET

Week 9

Sunday, Nov. 8, at Atlanta Falcons in Madrid at 9:30 p.m. ET

Week 10

Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 11

Monday, Nov. 23, at Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 12

Sunday, Nov. 29, vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET

Week 13

Sunday, Dec. 6 at Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET

Week 14

Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15

Sunday, Dec. 20 at Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET

Week 16

Dec. 26/Dec. 27 at Indianapolis Colts TBD

Week 17

Thursday, Dec. 31 vs. Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m.

Week 18

Jan. 9/Jan 10 vs. Cleveland Browns TBD

Learn more about the games and ticket opportunities on the Bengals' website here.