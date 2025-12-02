Moeller senior QB Matt Ponatoski plans to sign with the University of Kentucky on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — Moeller senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski plans to sign with the University of Kentucky on Wednesday, a day after UK named Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as its head coach.

"Coach Stein is a dream hire," Ponatoski told Barrett Cohen, Moeller's director of community engagement. "It's simple - look what he has done with quarterbacks the last few years. ....I'm locked in with Kentucky more than I was before this hire."

Ponatoski, a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Football award after winning the 2024 Ohio Mr. Football honor, previously planned to sign during the NCAA's regular signing period in February.

Ponatoski will officially sign with the Wildcats Wednesday during the first day of the NCAA early signing period. He verbally committed to UK for football and baseball this past July.

Ponatoski remained verbally committed to the Wildcats Monday morning even after UK announced head coach Mark Stoops would not return next season.

On Monday night, Ponatoski posted a previous photo of the Moeller star quarterback standing next to Stein, saying he wants to work with the Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Ponatoski threw for 2,402 yards and 28 touchdowns with just one interception this season for Moeller (8-4), a Division I regional semifinalist.

Ponatoski, who is also a Moeller baseball star, was named a Southwest District Division I first-team quarterback. Ponatoski was also named the Greater Catholic League South Division co-offensive player of the year with Elder junior quarterback Kaden Estep.

In baseball, Ponatoski is ranked No. 1 in Ohio and No. 16 nationally in the 2026 class by Prep Baseball. The shortstop is the seventh-ranked player at his position in the country by Prep Baseball.

Ponatoski is listed as the No. 32 overall draft prospect by the Prep Baseball's Top 100 Major League Baseball Draft board.

