Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall named an Ohio Mr. Football finalist

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall was named Wednesday afternoon as an Ohio Mr. Football finalist by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Marshall, who is verbally committed to Michigan, is one of eight finalists for the Mr. Football award, which has been presented on an annual basis since 1987.

He has rushed for 1,369 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He also has 24 receptions for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

Moeller (10-4) plays Springfield (9-5) in a Division I state semifinal Friday night at Piqua High School's Alexander Stadium. Moeller is trying to reach the state final for the first time since 2013.

This is the third consecutive season that Moeller has played Springfield in a state semifinal.

"The seniors know the spot we've been in the last two years," Marshall said before the season. "We know what we need to do and I think we need to come together more as a team. I think we have a really good team and I think better than last year."

This is the second straight season Marshall has been named an Ohio Mr. Football finalist. Marshall is a student-athlete who is used to the spotlight.

Marshall was the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year as a junior.He was also named a MaxPreps Junior All-American.

"I'm amazed by it, by everything he's done," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. "He just turned 18 earlier this month. I couldn't be more proud of who he is as a man. He always defers the spotlight to his teammates."

Marshall, a two-time Greater Catholic League South division player of the year, entered this season as one of the nation's top 10 running backs to watch, according to MaxPreps.

Marshall became Moeller's all-time rushing yards leader in late September. He surpassed 2001 graduate Marcus Blanks to become the school's career leader in that category. Marshall has rushed for 4,710 yards in his career.

Bathiany said Marshall should be Mr. Football.

"He's the best player in the state of Ohio; he's the real deal," Bathiany said.

Other finalists include Findlay junior quarterback Ryan Montgomery, Canton South senior quarterback Jack "Poochie" Snyder, Medina senior quarterback Danny Stoddard, Cleveland Heights junior running back Marquise Davis, Hilliard Bradley senior quarterback Bradyn Fleharty, Bishop Watterson senior linebacker Dominic Purcell and West Muskingum senior running back Rashid SeSay.

The OPSWA district chairpersons and the OPSWA officers selected student-athletes as finalists for the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football Award, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced in a news release.

The voting process will be nearly identical to that used to determine the Heisman Trophy winner in college football. The voting concludes at noon Nov. 27.

The Ohio Mr. Football award winner will be announced at 4 p.m. Nov. 30 in Canton prior to the start of the Division II state final - this season's first championship game. The award was presented by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017, it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Greater Cincinnati's most recent Ohio Mr. Football winners occurred in 2020 with Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner and in 2019 with Wyoming quarterback Evan Prater.

The OPSWA all-state teams will begin to be released Dec. 4.

Ohio Mr. Football Winners (including college choice):

1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-K-P, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, Northwestern

2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, Louisiana State

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Elon University

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University

2019: Evan Prater, QB, Cincinnati Wyoming, University of Cincinnati

2020: Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Louisiana State

2021: Drew Allar, QB, Medina, Penn State

2022: Lamar Sperling, RB, Akron Archbishop Hoban, Buffalo

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter