'We're not going to give up' | Family, friends continue Ohio River search for motorcyclist after bridge crash

CINCINNATI — It was an eerily quiet day on the Ohio River as family and friends continued to search for a motorcyclist after he crashed on a bridge and fell into the water Saturday night.

The 23-year-old, who family and friends declined to identify, appeared to be traveling north on the Taylor Southgate Bridge Saturday when he collided with the rear of a vehicle stopped in traffic and was "ejected over the side of the bridge," Newport police said.

WCPO 9 News has requested the accident report from Newport police and is waiting for a response.

"All his friends, everybody has been there, been trying to help, trying to be supportive," said Tino Barbosa, a family friend who described himself as being like the man's uncle. "For all the kids, be very appreciative of your lives and take very good care of yourselves."

While the man has not been confirmed dead, Boone County Water Rescue has announced that their search operations have turned into recovery efforts.

"We know, of course, (he is) not going to be alive," Barbosa said. "At least (we can) find him so his father can give him a proper funeral."

WATCH: See how family is taking part in Monday's search efforts

Family, friends continue Ohio River search for motorcyclist after bridge crash

According to his family, the man lives in Cincinnati and works at a local Mexican restaurant.

"(He was) young, energetic. I mean, the adjectives that I could use to describe him are like, so many," Barbosa said. "Outgoing, nice, very gentle."

Water search and rescue teams "searched all night" Saturday for the motorcyclist. They also searched through the night on Sunday before getting back out on the water Monday morning.

Connor Steffen

According to Boone County Water Rescue, crews on Monday conducted a visual search and using sonar technology. While the weather didn't inhibit the effort, debris floating in the water complicated the search.

"Yes, typically around bridge areas, there is a larger debris field," said Danielle Gronefeld with Boone County Water Rescue.

About a dozen family and friends of the man searched alongside the water team on Monday.

"Right now, there are other people coming with a jet ski and with a boat," Barbosa said. "We're going to keep going, keep going. We're not going to give up."

When asked what the community can do for the man's family, Barbosa said, "praying, sending good vibes, sending good energy."

Boone County Water Rescue said it will be providing an update on efforts sometime Monday evening.