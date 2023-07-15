Moeller's Jordan Marshall named one of the nation's top running backs by MaxPreps

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School senior Jordan Marshall was named Friday by MaxPreps as one of the nation's top 10 high school running backs to watch this upcoming season.

Marshall, who verbally committed to Michigan in March, is listed as the nation's No. 4 running back by MaxPreps. He is the only Ohio football player on the list of top 10 running backs.

Marshall is rated a four-star player by 247 Sportsand Ohio's No. 3 player overall in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite.

Marshall was the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year as a junior.

He rushed for 1,961 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns for the Crusaders (13-2) this past season. Moeller was a Division I state semifinalist for a second straight season.

Marshall has rushed for 3,237 yards the past three seasons, according to the Greater Catholic League statistics.

Moeller opens this season against visiting Indianapolis Ben Davis Aug. 18 at Mount St. Joseph University (7:30 p.m. kickoff). The Crusaders play Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne, Ind.) at MSJ Aug. 25.

Marshall, named a MaxPreps Junior All-American in January, is an early favorite to be an Ohio Mr. Football finalist. He was an Ohio Mr. Football finalist his junior season.

Marshall will be able to sign his National Letter of Intent with Michigan during the NCAA's early signing period in mid-December.

