Moeller senior RB Jordan Marshall named WCPO 9 Player of the Week

Michigan commit became Moeller's all-time rushing yards leader last week
Moeller senior Jordan Marshall had 22 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns, surpassing 2001 graduate Marcus Blanks to become the school's all-time leader in rushing yards.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Oct 02, 2023
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jordan Marshall is well aware of the recognition he's received over the course of his high school football career.

The awards are quite numerous for the Moeller senior running back. He was the Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year as a junior and an Ohio Mr. Football finalist. He was named one of the nation's top 10 running backs to watch by MaxPreps this past summer among other accolades.

However, there is one goal he still wants to achieve as a senior: To win a state championship.

"If you put your mind to it, you can do anything," Marshall said. "My goal is to break all the records when I come here and win a state championship. And I still have one more step to do."

Marshall, a Michigan verbal commit, was named the WCPO 9 Player of the Week after he became Moeller's all-time leading rusher last week in the Crusaders' 38-7 win at Elder.

"Just came out in this game just wanting to win — that's what it's all about," Marshall said. "Let the records and other accomplishments be themselves. So I got to give it up to my o-line, my teammates, my defense for all getting me better. Coach 'B' (Moeller coach Bert Bathiany) for pushing me. Just on to the next one and let's break some more records."

Marshall rushed 22 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the victory over host Elder. He also threw a 46-yard touchdown pass as Moeller captured the Greater Catholic League South division title for a second straight season.

"Obviously that's a big accomplishment," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. "We set out to do that every year. But make no mistake about it. The season's not over. It's not the end goal. It's just one trip in this long journey."

Marshall has 4,126 yards rushing for his career. He surpassed 2001 Moeller graduate Marcus Blanks to become the school's all-time leader in rushing yards. Marshall has created a special legacy in the storied program.

"It's unbelievable," Bathiany said. "The long history of Moeller and he's the best one. It's pretty special."

Moeller (4-3), ranked No. 3 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, plays host to Cleveland St. Ignatius (1-6) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount St. Joseph University.

