Moeller lost in the state semifinals last year to Springfield. Now they get a chance at redemption.

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Disappointment: That's what running back Jordan Marshall remembers.

He and his fellow Moeller High School football teammates walked off the field on Nov. 26, 2021 after losing to Springfield 22-21 in that state semifinal.

And now, with that bitter taste still in their mouths, the Crusaders get another shot at Springfield (12-1), once again in the state semifinal this Friday at 7 p.m. at Piqua High School's Alexander Stadium.

Marshall, now a junior, vowed to hold himself to a higher standard for this season.

"It really hurt me to see my teammates and I was kind of upset," Marshall said in September. "I just want to work my butt off so we make it back there and farther because I want to go win state."

The winner advances to the state final against Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) or Gahanna Lincoln (13-1) Dec. 2 (7:30 p.m. kickoff) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Marshall had 16 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the Crusaders' 38-20 win over Lakota West in the regional final Nov. 18.

Although Marshall didn't play in the second half due to injury, Moeller coach Mark Elder sounded optimistic on Monday morning.

"I think he's going to be fine," Elder said. "But, again that's going to be up to the medical people. I assume that he will be. But, we're never ever going to put somebody in harm's way. We're always going to take a very, very conservative approach to this."

Moeller earned 343 yards rushing overall against Lakota West. Senior running back Alec Weeder had 17 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown while senior Brett Kelley and junior Isaac Shade (rushing touchdown) stepped up in a significant way in the second half in Marshall's absence.

Elder credited the offensive line for its significant production in the regional final and the entire season.

"That's an unsung group that is really a key component for us obviously," Elder said. "A veteran group. We have five seniors that all had started at least a game coming into this season on varsity action and some guys that had quite a few under their belts. But, really an experienced group. A group that jells really well together. They get along quite well."

Moeller has also received a significant contribution from freshman quarterback Matt Ponatoski, who made his first start in the regional final. He was 4 of 5 passing for 66 yards including a 10-yard touchdown pass connection to junior tight end Eli Jacon-Duffy in the third quarter.

"I don't think people realize how much goes into playing that position," Elder said. "Not just, 'Oh that guy is wide open, throw it to him.' Even just to operate the run game - for a quarterback as a freshman to be able to do that and not goof things up and so forth - that's hard. Let alone what's involved in the pass game and what we do as far as checks and things along those lines. For him to be able to do that on such a big stage I think is spectacular."

Moeller will face a very successful senior quarterback for the second straight week. Springfield's Bryce Schondelmyer has thrown for 4,120 yards and 43 touchdowns this season. He has over 10,000 passing yards in his career.

The Wildcats are led by several other players including senior wide receivers Anthony Brown (70 receptions for 1,439 yards receiving) and Daylen Bradley (84 receptions for 1,230 yards).

Defensively, there are several key players including senior defensive end Robert Owens Jr. (76 tackles, including seven sacks), senior inside linebacker Jaivian Norman (120 tackles) and junior defensive back Aaron Scott (four interceptions).

"They're just really good in all three phases," Elder said. "Unbelievably talented. From a skill standpoint I think this might be the most talented team I would say - probably more talented than (Our Lady of) Good Counsel (Md.) was. So they're really, really talented and have a lot of great players in that program."

