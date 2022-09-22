Moeller High School running back Jordan Marshall helps Crusaders to No. 1 ranking

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall is on a mission on Montgomery Road.

"The way he carries himself is fantastic," Moeller football coach Mark Elder said. "And then obviously what he's done on the field can speak for itself. He's a complete back."

Marshall, the nation's No. 10-ranked running back and Ohio's No. 5 player overall in the 2024 class by 247 Sports, has helped to lead the Crusaders (5-0) to a No. 1 state ranking in this week's Associated Press poll and No. 21 national ranking by MaxPreps.

"It's so much fun," said Marshall, who was named WCPO player of the week. "It feels like it's been short this part of the season. I'm just excited to be out here with my boys and have fun."

Marshall, 16, has rushed for 728 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has 10 receptions for 165 yards and four touchdowns.

But, he isn't motivated by stats or his several scholarship offers. Marshall wasn't satisfied with the way Moeller's season completed in a state semifinal in 2021.

"I just want to work my butt off so we can make it back there and farther because I want to go win state," Marshall said.

No one is doubting that Marshall means business, but he also enjoys his time with his teammates, coaches and around those who follow the Moeller football team.

"He's fun to coach because he's smart," Elder said. "Football is important to him. And he also still brings a fun attitude to the game, too."

That enjoyment is evident in how Marshall is a good influence to younger fans during the season. A fan from Ironton said Marshall made an impact on that fan's son during a game earlier this month against Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.).

"I will do anything for kids," Marshall said. "I love just being with them, making them happy. It's just cool that I'm making an impact at such a young age. I feel like people in college and the NFL can do a better job of being leaders to kids."

