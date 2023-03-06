Moeller High School names Bert Bathiany as new head football coach

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School named Bert Bathiany as its new head football coach on Monday morning. Bathiany is the ninth Moeller coach in its storied program history.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Archbishop Moeller High School varsity football program,” Bathiany said in a statement. “I am committed to continuing an emphasis on character, discipline, and excellence, and I look forward to becoming a part of the Moeller Family.”

Bathiany arrives at Moeller from Lexington Catholic where he led the football team to its first 10-win season since 2015. Prior to his time at Lexington Catholic, Bathiany was the defensive coordinator at Tiffin University.

Bathiany, who has coached for almost 15 years at various levels, succeeds former Moeller coach Mark Elder who stepped down Feb. 3 after he led the Crusaders the past three seasons. Elder earned a 27-12 record in his three seasons coaching the Crusaders.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Bathiany join our team as the new football coach," Moeller president Marshall Hyzdu said in a statement. "His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to build a championship program at Moeller.”

Moeller (13-2 in 2022) was a Division I state semifinalist the past two seasons.

The Crusaders started the season with an 8-0 record for the first time since 2013. Moeller captured the Greater Catholic League South division outright for the first time since 2018.

Several players shined all season including junior running back Jordan Marshall, who was an Ohio Mr. Football finalist and captured the Gatorade Ohio player of the year award.

Marshall is a significant reason why there is plenty of anticipation for this upcoming season for Moeller, which is scheduled to open its 2023 campaign against visiting Indianapolis Ben Davis Aug. 18.

Bathiany and his wife, Haley, are natives of Fort Thomas, Ky., and are the parents of four children. They will be moving from Lexington to the Cincinnati area in the coming weeks.

"As the new head football coach for Moeller High School, Bert is committed to building a strong and competitive program that focuses on developing well-rounded student-athletes," the school said in a statement. "He looks to develop each athlete into a confident young man who will be the best version of himself every single day."

Moeller has won nine state football titles (2013, 2012, 1985, 1982, 1980, 1979, 1977, 1976, 1975). That is the third-most in Ohio High School Athletic Association history behind Cleveland St. Ignatius (11 state titles) and Maria Stein Marion Local (13 state titles).

Moeller has 38 playoff appearances which is second to Newark Catholic (39) in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter