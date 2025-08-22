Schedules, scores for the first week of the 2025 high school football season

CINCINNATI — It's that time of the year already?! High school football is back in the Tri-State, and we've got this week's top games covered for you.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a showdown between Anderson (15-1 record in 2024) and Cooper (14-1). While on opposite sides of the river, the two squads have something in common: Cooper was the Kentucky Class 5A state runner-up last season, while Anderson was Ohio's Division II state runner-up.

Fueled by last season, both teams return key players and look to nab that elusive state title.

READ | Our preview of the Anderson-Cooper season opener

Reporter Mike Dyer will be at the game, recapping the action for us on tonight's Friday Football at 11:15 p.m.

Our crews will also be at Indian Hill vs. Roger Bacon, St. X vs. Lakota West, La Salle vs. Colerain, Covington Catholic vs. Ryle, Highlands vs. Frederick Douglass and St. Henry vs. Holy Cross — the first varsity football game in St. Henry history.

Check real-time score updates below and tune into WCPO 9 News for the best highlights of the night.