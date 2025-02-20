Moeller High School basketball coach Carl Kremer earns his 700th career victory

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller basketball coach Carl Kremer earned his 700th career win Wednesday night in the Crusaders’ 62-49 victory at Covington Catholic.

The atmosphere was an environment Kremer won't soon forget.

"I'm glad it came in a game like last night," Kremer said Thursday morning. "I thought it was a great high school basketball game."

Kremer, a five-time state champion, is the sixth boys basketball coach in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to reach 700 wins. He has a 700-184 career record and is No. 6 on the OHSAA’s all-time boys basketball career coaching wins list.

Like so many of his previous milestones, the Moeller coach is quick to credit his coaching staff including assistants Mike Sussli, Fred Hesse, Ryan Gulley, Doug Horst, Demarco Johnson, Jai Schiavone, Bryan Laake and former assistant Danny Jurkowitz.

Sussli has been on the staff since Kremer's third season.

"He's the heartbeat of our program; he's been an incredible partner," Kremer said.

Kremer, the Ohio High School Basketball Association Hall of Famer, is in his 35th season as a head coach. He’s led Moeller to Division I state championships in 2019, 2018, 2007, 2003 and 1999. The 2019 team earned an undefeated record (29-0).

Moeller has been a state runner-up twice and completed a season as a state semifinalist once.

The Moeller Hall of Famer is in his 41st season of coaching basketball overall.

Since taking over as Moeller head coach in the middle of the 1989-90 season, Kremer has been selected to coach in the McDonald's All-American Game in 2010 among several other career honors.

Kremer was inducted into the Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Kremer recently passed the late Middletown coach Paul Walker, who earned 695 wins in Ohio and Kentucky combined. Walker was the coach of the famous Middletown state championship teams including those led by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry Lucas in the 1950s.

Kremer said it feels "surreal" to be on a career wins list that includes Walker. Entering this season, Kremer was second on the all-time coaching wins percentage (.792) behind Walker (.804).

Moeller, a No. 4 seed in the Southwest District Division I South tournament, has won seven of its past eight games this season. Senior forward Alex Kazanecki scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory Wednesday night. Junior forward Cooper McCutchan had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Jake Bell scored 10 points.

Moeller (17-5) concluded its regular season Wednesday night. The Crusaders play Sycamore (9-12) in a Division I district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Lakota West.

"I feel really good about where we are," Kremer said. "We're starting to find a rhythm. This is a brand new season. The team is in a position to play our best basketball."

