Moeller basketball coach Carl Kremer elected to the OHSBCA Hall of Fame

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School basketball coach Carl Kremer has added another prestigious honor to his renowned career.

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association announced Nov. 4 that Kremer has been elected to the OHSBCA Hall of Fame's 2024 class.

Kremer, entering his 34th year as a head coach, is scheduled to be inducted into the hall of fame on April 27 at the Marriott Columbus OSU. Kremer joins four other coaches in the 2024 class.

"It's a great honor," Kremer said.

Kremer, who is ninth on the Ohio High School Athletic Association all-time career boys basketball coaching wins list (657 victories), has won five Division I state titles with Moeller (2019, 2018, 2007, 2003 and 1999). The 2019 team earned an undefeated record (29-0).

Moeller has been a state runner-up twice and a state semifinalist once. The team has won 23 Greater Catholic League titles, 22 sectional titles, 17 district championships and eight regional titles under Kremer.

The Moeller Hall of Famer has a 657-177 record entering his 34th season as a head coach. This upcoming season will be his 40th year of coaching basketball overall.

Kremer is always quick to point out that the credit goes to the entire coaching staff and not one individual. Kremer said he's most proud of the relationships he's built with coaches, players and families over the years. He said each season has its own journey.

Since taking over as Moeller head coach in the middle of the 1989-90 season, Kremer has been selected to coach in the McDonald's All-American Game in 2010 among several other career honors. He has been a Greater Catholic League (GCL) coach of the year 15 times.

He's also been an Ohio Coach of the Year (three times), Southwest District Coach of the Year and coached in the Ohio-Kentucky and Ohio North-South All-Star Games among other honors.

Kremer was inducted into the Cincinnati Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

