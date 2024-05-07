Moeller High School baseball coach Tim Held earns his 400th career victory

CENTERVILLE, Ohio — Moeller High School baseball coach Tim Held won his 400th career game Monday night as the visiting Crusaders defeated Centerville 6-2.

"It's one I won't forget," Held said.

The team joyously celebrated the milestone by spraying the longtime coach with playful string on the field in unison with an assistant from Held's wife, Leslie, and the assistant coaches.

Held, a five-time state champion head coach, has earned a 400-83 record in his 17th season with Moeller (23-0).

"Tim has done a great job keeping consistency and continuity allowing these young men to grow and learn to trust the process," Moeller athletic director Jonathan Hayes said. "Tim is a great communicator! Well deserved!"

Held credited the milestone victory to the tradition of Moeller High School and its dedication to athletics.

"One, I'm getting a bit older," Held said. "It feels good but it's a tribute to all the players and families."

The Crusaders, ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps this week, have won 40 consecutive games going back to the 2023 Division I state championship season. Moeller hasn't lost a game since a 6-5 defeat at Elder on April 24, 2023.

Moeller has won nine state titles as a program overall. Moeller is tied with Newark Catholic for second place on the Ohio High School Athletic Association list for most state baseball titles.

Prior to being the Moeller head coach, Held was an assistant coach for six years under former longtime head coach Mike Cameron.

The career minimum is 500 wins to be included on the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book for most baseball coaching victories.

Moeller has three regular season home games remaining on its schedule this spring including against visiting Chaminade Julienne Wednesday afternoon.

