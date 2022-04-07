Moeller athletic director Justin Bayer resigns

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School announced Thursday the resignation of athletic director Justin Bayer, effective at the end of April.

"We have always said Moeller is a family — and especially during times like this, we show it's true," Moeller president Marshall Hyzdu said in a statement. "Justin has an unbelievable opportunity ahead of him, and like all good families, we want him to stay. We know he can't pass up this next step in his career."

Bayer, a 1997 Moeller graduate, has been named chief executive officer of a leading interview preparation software company that is working with more than 250 colleges.

"I can't thank Marshall and all at Moeller enough for all they've done," Bayer said in a statement. "I look forward to staying involved in the alumni association and, in the next three years, being a Moeller dad."

Bayer was named the Moeller athletic director May 10, 2021, with official duties that started July 1, 2021. He did not arrive from an athletic background, and that's just what the school wanted at the time.

Moeller modeled their approach on one used by universities and colleges. School administrators consulted with the athletic directors at the University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, University of Louisville, Indiana University and others who work in higher education athletic departments.

Bayer said last year his goals as AD included striving for academic excellence for all student-athletes, developing a championship culture within each athletic program, providing dynamic athletic experiences for all stakeholders and creating an annual athletic giving club.

Associate athletic director Frank Russo, assistant athletic director Justin Cummings-Morrow, George Smith and Nick Wiehe will run the Moeller athletic department and the day-to-day operations until a new athletic director is hired.

