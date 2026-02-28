Milford girls hoops team wins district championship for first time since 1994

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Milford High School girls basketball team is a district champion for the first time since 1994.

Milford defeated Beavercreek 42-31 Saturday night in a Division I district final in Fairfield.

Milford advances to play Princeton or Walnut Hills in a regional semifinal March 4 in Mason. Princeton plays Walnut Hills in another district final Saturday night.

Milford rallied from a 17-16 halftime deficit on Saturday and responded with a very impressive second half. Milford outscored Beavercreek 26-14 in the second half including 13-5 in the third quarter.

Milford sophomore Maddie Rockey scored 13 points and had five rebounds and two assists. Junior Kylie Perone had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Milford has a 22-2 record entering next week’s regional tournament.

It's been a special journey for Milford this season.

Milford, which had a 17-game win streak this season, earned its first district title Saturday since 1994, according to Milford sports information director Shawn Sell.

Milford is ranked No. 4 in Ohio by MaxPreps this season. Milford coach Matt Tolliver earned his 200th career win earlier this season, too.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter