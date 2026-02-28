Loveland girls basketball team earns its first district championship in program history

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Loveland High School girls basketball team is a district champion for the first time in program history.

Loveland defeated Stebbins 45-38 in a Division II district final Saturday afternoon in Fairborn.

"I think it's a huge testament to our seniors that stayed positive through tough years and all our kids that continued to believe in themselves, buy into our culture and play relentless on both ends every possession," Loveland coach Jon Unruh told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message.

"Proud of our players and coaches for all the work they put in and so happy to see the fruits of that hard work!"

Unruh, who is in his second season as the Loveland head coach, said the program has made significant improvement since he joined the program. It didn't have a junior varsity team his first season.

"When we joined (former head coach) Chad Adolph three years ago here at Loveland the program was very young and struggling to get numbers," Unruh said. "Our goal was to grow our numbers, grow the love of the game and challenge for firsts — first district title, first regional and dream big."

Loveland accomplished quite the milestone on Saturday.

Loveland advances to play the winner of either Mount Notre Dame (23-0) or Kings (8-15) in a Division II regional semifinal March 3 at Princeton. The Division II regional final is scheduled for March 7 at Princeton.

The MND-Kings district final was scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Loveland (16-8) has won four consecutive games entering the regional tournament next week.

Junior Bella Rogers scored 11 points and junior Macey Allen added nine points for Loveland in its win over Stebbins on Saturday.

Loveland athletic director Jayson Bruce said he is so proud of the entire team.

"To do something that has never been done in Loveland is a huge feat," Bruce told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message. "They never give up!"

Loveland rallied from a 10-7 first-quarter deficit in a game scheduled for an 11 a.m. tipoff. Fairborn is more than an hour drive from Loveland.

The game was tied at 13 at halftime. Loveland took a 27-23 lead at the end of the third quarter and ultimately earned the victory.

"This community is one of the best I have been around as far as their support for Loveland athletics," Unruh said. "I think this will mean a lot to the community, but their support for us is something I will always be grateful for."

