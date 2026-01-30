Milford girls basketball coach Matt Tolliver earns his 200th career win

LEBANON, Ohio — Milford High School girls basketball coach Matt Tolliver earned his 200th career win Thursday night in the Eagles’ 64-28 win over host Lebanon.

Tolliver, who is in his 14th year as a girls basketball head coach including his fifth season at Milford, has a 200-120 career record, according to Milford sports information director Shawn Sell.

Since arriving at Milford in time for the 2021-22 season, Tolliver has revitalized the Eagles’ program, leading the team to an overall record of 81-32 and a pair of top-three finishes in the competitive Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

“As an Athletic Administration, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Coach Tolliver," Milford Assistant Athletic Director Josh McDaniel said in a news release. “His unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have significantly contributed to the success of our girls basketball program. The results of his hard work speak for themselves."

This season, the Eagles have a 17-1 record overall, including 11-1 in the ECC. Milford has won 14 consecutive games. The 14 consecutive wins is the longest win streak in the program since 1992-93. The 1992-93 Milford team was a Division I state semifinalist.

Milford is scheduled to play at Winton Woods Feb. 2. Three additional regular-season games are scheduled in February for Milford.

Tolliver has also had head coaching stops at Little Miami (eight seasons, 99 wins) and Edgewood (one season, 20 wins), according to Sell.

Tolliver earned a number of coaching accomplishments between Little Miami and Edgewood including four conference championships, two sectional finals appearances and three conference coach of the year awards.

“Beyond his exceptional coaching abilities, Coach Tolliver’s most valuable contribution lies in his unwavering commitment to the development of our young student-athletes," McDaniel said. "He consistently prioritizes their well-being and ensures that they receive comprehensive support beyond the court. Coach Tolliver’s dedication to preparing our student-athletes for life beyond sports is truly commendable.”

Milford is ranked No. 7 in the MaxPreps Ohio girls basketball rankings. Milford is one of three ECC teams in the top 10 in Ohio including No. 8 West Clermont and No. 10 Winton Woods. Mount Notre Dame is ranked No. 1.

