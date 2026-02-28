Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No. 21 Miami (Ohio) rallies past Western Michigan 69-67 to remain the only unbeaten Division I team

Miami (Ohio) forward Eian Elmer (0) pulls down a rebound against Western Michigan guards Jayden Brewer (12) and Carson Vis (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trey Perry scored on a driving layup with a second remaining and No. 21 Miami of Ohio rallied to beat Western Michigan 69-67 on Friday night to extend its season-opening winning streak to 29 games.

The RedHawks (16-0 Mid-American Conference) remain the only undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball. Miami extended the best start in program history and added to its school record for wins in a season. Miami also boasts the best start and longest win streak in MAC annals.

Peter Suder scored 18 points for the RedHawks before fouling out with just over seven minutes remaining. Almar Atlason added 16 points, Perry finished with 14 and Eian Elmer 10.

Jayden Brewer led Western Michigan (10-19, 4-12) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Justice Williams and EJ Ryans each added 14 points.

Miami is used to playing close games and won for the seventh time this season by less than six points.

The RedHawks trailed by four points, 30-26, at the half and fell behind by eight points twice early in the second half before tying the game at 49-all with 11:02 remaining.

Western Michigan ran off eight straight points for a 57-49 advantage with 8:40 remaining and led by nine (59-50) with 6:38 left before Michigan chipped away and moved ahead 66-65 on a layup by Antwone Woolfolk with 14 seconds left.

Elmer's free throw with 37 seconds remaining gave the RedHawks a 67-65 edge, but Western Michigan tied it with 11 seconds left on a basket by Williams before Perry made the game winner.

The RedHawks return home to host Toledo Thursday.

