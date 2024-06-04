Watch Now
Mercy McAuley names Matt Schardine as its new head volleyball coach

Wolves are the reigning OHSAA Division II state champions
Provided
Mercy McAuley High School named Matt Schardine as its new head volleyball coach.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jun 04, 2024

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — The reigning Division II state champion Mercy McAuley High School volleyball team has a new coach.

Mercy McAuley named Matt Schardine Tuesday morning as the new head varsity volleyball coach.

Schardine has been a part of the Mercy McAuley volleyball coaching staff since 2019 as an assistant coach for the varsity and junior varsity teams. He also served as assistant volleyball coach at Mother of Mercy High School from 1998 to 2001.

In addition to his coaching roles at Mercy McAuley and Mother of Mercy, Schardine has spent the past 24 seasons as an assistant varsity coach for St. Xavier High School’s volleyball program. He also previously served as head coach for Northwest and Purcell Marian High Schools, assistant coach at Oak Hills High School, and a volunteer assistant for the University of Cincinnati volleyball program.

Schardine succeeds former head coach Sam Gagnon, who stepped down in January 2024.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Schardine to his new role as head varsity volleyball coach at Mercy McAuley,” said Mercy McAuley athletic director Sierra Millar. “Matt brings many years of experience in coaching volleyball, both at Mercy McAuley and in the broader Cincinnati community, along with tremendous skills, passion and enthusiasm for our program. We look forward to an exciting 2024 volleyball season under Matt’s leadership.”

Mercy McAuley (25-4) won the Division II state title in November 2023. It was the first state team championship in the history of Mercy McAuley High School, which opened in 2018.

“I am excited to lead Mercy McAuley’s volleyball program, which is characterized by teamwork, effort, commitment, success, and school spirit,” Schardine said. “I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that our students, parents and community have come to expect from Mercy McAuley’s volleyball program.”

Mercy McAuley, an all-girls Catholic, college-prep high school, is sponsored ministry of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and is a member of Mercy Education. Located in College Hill, it offers challenging academics, competitive athletics, and award-winning arts programs in a faith-based environment.

