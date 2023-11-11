Mercy McAuley wins the Division II girls volleyball state championship

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Mercy McAuley volleyball team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

The Wolves defeated Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 16-14 in the Division II state final Saturday afternoon at Wright State University.

Mercy McAuley completes its special journey with 25-4 record this season.

It is the first state team championship in the history of Mercy McAuley High School, which opened in 2018. Kylee Heidemann won the Division I girls golf state individual title in 2022.

Mercy McAuley is one of three Greater Cincinnati girls volleyball teams competing in the state tournament this weekend at Wright State.

McNicholas is the Division III state runner-up. Kings plays in the Division I state final later this afternoon.

