Mercy McAuley wins the Division II girls volleyball state championship

Wolves earn first state team title in school history
OHSAA
The Mercy McAuley volleyball team won the Division II state title Saturday afternoon at Wright State University's Nutter Center.
Posted at 3:31 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 15:31:36-05

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Mercy McAuley volleyball team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

The Wolves defeated Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 16-14 in the Division II state final Saturday afternoon at Wright State University.

Mercy McAuley completes its special journey with 25-4 record this season.

It is the first state team championship in the history of Mercy McAuley High School, which opened in 2018. Kylee Heidemann won the Division I girls golf state individual title in 2022.

Mercy McAuley is one of three Greater Cincinnati girls volleyball teams competing in the state tournament this weekend at Wright State.

McNicholas is the Division III state runner-up. Kings plays in the Division I state final later this afternoon.

