McNicholas announces groundbreaking ceremony for Byrne Family Baseball Complex

CINCINNATI — McNicholas High School announced Tuesday morning that a groundbreaking ceremony for the Byrne Family Baseball Complex is scheduled for noon Oct. 20.

The renovated complex will feature a new turf field, upgraded facilities and improved accessibility while also supporting the school’s plan to renovate academic spaces.

The complex is made possible through a significant gift from McNicholas alumnus Kerry Byrne (Class of 1983) and his wife, Missy. The gift is the largest in the history of the school.

The renovation includes a new versatile, turfed playing surface, new batting tunnels and training area, improved dugouts, a movable pitcher’s mound, improved bullpens and increased Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility.

The new turf will significantly reduce the number of practices and games that must be postponed or moved to another location because of rain, particularly during the spring season. This allows McNicholas student-athletes to spend more time practicing and competing on their home campus.

Provided McNicholas High School announced Tuesday morning that a groundbreaking ceremony for the Byrne Family Baseball Complex is scheduled for noon Oct. 20.

The new facility will also provide valuable additional practice space for the school’s 500-plus male and female student-athletes.

In addition to baseball, the versatile, turfed field will be available for soccer, lacrosse, cross country, football, and softball, as well as sports performance training. The Byrne Family Baseball Complex will help maximize opportunities while giving student athletes a high-quality, versatile, and more accessible facility to call home.

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McNicholas High School announces groundbreaking ceremony for Byrne Family Baseball Complex

“Today, we are not simply breaking ground on a new baseball facility, we are breaking ground on a new chapter for McNicholas High School,” said McNicholas President Bob Noll in a statement.

“Kerry and Missy Byrne’s historic generosity will create opportunities that will impact our students for generations to come, both on the athletic field and in our classrooms. We are incredibly grateful to Kerry and Missy for believing in our mission and investing in the future of McNicholas. This is what it means to build on our legacy while preparing boldly for what comes next.”

A member of the McNicholas class of 1983, Byrne has remained connected to his alma mater and is committed to creating opportunities for future generations of Rockets.

“McNicholas has played an important role in the lives of multiple generations of the Byrne Family,” Byrne said.

“The education, faith, discipline and friendships I gained during my time as a Rocket created a foundation that has stayed with me throughout my life. Missy and I are honored to support the school's mission and help ensure future generations of students have the same opportunities to grow academically, athletically, and spiritually."

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