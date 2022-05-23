Mason pitcher tosses perfect game in 1-0 win

CINCINNATI — Brenden Garula was the starting pitcher for the Mason High School Comets' first game of the OHSAA Sectional Baseball Tournament against Western Brown, with the winner going to the sectional final.

Garula didn't know just how special the game would be.

The Comets' season has been nothing short of special, winning 22 games in the regular season and winning the Greater Miami Conference for the fifth straight season.

Mason is gearing up for a deep run in the playoffs, earning the #2 seed in the tournament.

In the first inning, Mason was up to bat with Garula on the base pads thanks to a walk. Garula scored on an RBI single from Michael Murphy. Mason led Western Brown 1-0.

Garula was rolling on the pitching mound in the game, and the first time through the lineup Ben Haller knew the game could be something special that he remembers for years to come.

Haller was calling the game on the student broadcast, "You don't want to jinx it, I didn't want to mention it at all on the broadcast."

After Garula got through the lineup two times, Haller knew he might be calling a special game, "That was definitely the only thing on my mind," Haller said. "This could be a perfect game."

"I actually didn't know it was happening. I look back at the scoreboard and I realize I am throwing a perfect game right now," said Garula who threw a no-hitter last season against Lakota East.

"He looked so unhittable", said Haller.

Heading to the top of the seventh, Garula knew that he was close to accomplishing something that doesn't happen too often, to toss a perfect game in seven innings.

The last batter approached the plate, and all eyes were locked onto Garula on the mound. The count was two strikes and no balls. Garula stands tall on the mound, the pitch was a strike, and the perfect game was cemented in the history books.

"I spiked my glove on the ground. I met my catcher halfway, we just jumped and celebrated," Garula said.

Garula's final stat line of the game was 78 pitches with 17 strikeouts. He also had two hits in the game.

"I wasn't really worried about the call... I was just too excited that was my friend out there doing something really special," Haller said.

Garula is committed to playing college baseball at the University of Cincinnati in the fall.

According to the OHSAA record book, there have been 105 perfect games recorded in115 years of the OHSAA.

Mason plays Hamilton on May 24th for the sectional championship at 2:00 pm at Lakota East.

