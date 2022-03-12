Mason girls basketball team to play for state championship Saturday night

DAYTON, Ohio — The Mason High School girls basketball team is one step closer to a state championship.

Mason defeated Massillon Jackson 54-35 Friday night in a Division I state semifinal at University of Dayton Arena.

Mason (27-2), winners of 14 consecutive games, plays Reynoldsburg (25-2) in the state final at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Comets are in the state final for the first time since 2016 when it was a state runner-up.

Mason is seeking its second state title in program history and the first since 2000.

"This is it, tomorrow is the last day of the basketball season,"Mason coach Rob Matula said. "It's unbelievable when you think about that. And to put in all the energy these kids put in academically and at practice and so forth it is a grind. It's wonderful to be back and have another opportunity" at a state championship.

The Comets showed the poise to earn that state final trip early in the second half Friday night. Mason led by four points (22-18) at halftime but outscored Jackson 20-7 in the third quarter.

Mason's 2-3 zone also gave Jackson fits from the field as the Polar Bears were just 3-of-11 shooting.

Jackson couldn't contain Mason senior Kyla Oldacre who scored a game-high 21 points and had a season-high 19 rebounds in her fourth consecutive double-double.

"We had the opportunity of getting some stops," Matula said. "The kids moved the ball and recognized when Kyla was open and put her in good positions to score."

Philip Lee/WCPO The Mason High School student section lauded girls basketball coach Rob Matula who earned his 400th career high school basketball coaching win on Friday night at University of Dayton Arena. Matula has earned 400 wins from seven seasons coaching boys basketball and 17 seasons coaching girls basketball.

Oldacre, a McDonald's All-American and University of Miami signee, said the opportunity to play for a state title means everything to the team.

"From the middle of the season our main goal was to get to state and get the ring," Oldacre said.

Mason freshman Madison Parrish continued to play well this postseason a week after making the game-winning layup in a regional final win. Parrish scored 12 points and had six assists and two steals Friday night.

"I just try and make sure that no matter what age group I'm playing in I just do my job and help my team out to get a win," Parrish said.

The Comets also earned Matula's 400th career coaching win (girls and boys basketball combined) on Friday night.

Matula started coaching high school basketball in 1998. He coached the boys programs at Talawanda (two seasons) and Sycamore (five seasons) and then 17 seasons as the Mason girls basketball coach.

"I'd give all 400 away honestly for this one tomorrow," Matula said. "It's more about the kids and the effort and the energy and what they represent for our school and community."

