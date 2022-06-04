Mariemont girls lacrosse team captures the Division II state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Mariemont High School girls lacrosse team is a back-to-back state champion.

Mariemont defeated Chagrin Falls in the Division II state final Saturday morning at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

Mariemont (20-1) made its third trip to the state final in program history. Mariemont won state titles in 2018 and 2021, too.

Mariemont graduated a strong senior class in 2021, but a lot of players have risen to the occasion during this special journey to Columbus.

"For the girls lacrosse program, who won the school's first girls state title in 2018, the continued success is amazing, and it really inspires the youth program's involvement and continued success," Mariemont athletic director Tom Nerl said earlier this week.

From signs at the Mariemont Theatre and Frisch's restaurant to banners in Fairfax, Mariemont has embraced this very successful program.

Mariemont coach Kevin Ferry said he's proud of the success on and off the field.

"I think the collective culture of our program," Ferry said. "I value how much our program comes to represent. The community has been great. They've taken to lacrosse in general."

Mariemont was the only Greater Cincinnati representative at the state lacrosse finals (boys or girls) this weekend in Columbus.

Mariemont defeated Columbus Bishop Watterson 19-11 in the state semifinal on June 1 in Centerville.

Mariemont defeated Rocky River to win the 2021 Division II state title.

