Madeira girls soccer team wins the Division V state championship for second straight year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Madeira High School girls soccer team is a state champion for a second straight season.

Madeira defeated Doylestown Chippewa 3-0 in the Division V state final Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

It is the third state title in program history. Madeira won the 2024 Division V state championship and 2010 Division II state title.

Saturday marked the fifth shutout for Madeira this postseason. It was the 15th shutout overall this season.

Madeira led 2-0 at halftime Saturday.

Sophomores Tessa Combs and Olivia Naegeli, along with senior Natasha Davis, scored goals for Madeira (18-4-1). Davis also had an assist. Madeira senior goalkeeper Makayla Davenport had two saves.

Madeira led Chippewa 10-5 in shots on goal.

This is the third consecutive season that Madeira has been in the state Final Four, according to athletic director Chris O’Brien.

The program has won six regional titles and 18 district championships.

This is the second Greater Cincinnati girls soccer program to win a state championship this weekend.

Summit Country Day won the Division IV state championship on Friday in Columbus.

