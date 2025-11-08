Summit Country Day High School girls soccer team captures Division IV state title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Summit Country Day girls soccer team is a state champion for a third consecutive season.

Summit Country Day defeated Columbus Academy 4-0 Friday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus to capture the Division IV state championship.

Senior Mia Stevens scored two goals while senior Carolyn Federle and freshman Aubrey Blakely scored goals. It was the 13th shutout of the season for Summit Country Day including the fifth this postseason.

Summit Country Day scored all four goals in the second period.

Summit Country Day completed its season with a 22-0-2 record.

Summit Country Day is one of multiple Greater Cincinnati high school soccer teams in the state finals this weekend in Columbus.

Seton plays Upper Arlington in the Division I girls soccer state final at 7 p.m. Saturday. Badin plays Bay Village Bay at 1 p.m. Saturday in Division III.

Madeira plays Doylestown Chippewa at 4 p.m. Saturday in Division V.

The Kings boys soccer team plays Avon in the Division II state final at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Summit Country Day boys soccer team plays Toledo Ottawa Hills in the Division V state final at 4 p.m. Monday.

