Lakota West safety Taebron Bennie-Powell verbally commits to Notre Dame

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lakota West High School 2024 safety Taebron Bennie-Powell announced his verbal commitment Wednesday to play football at the University of Notre Dame.

Bennie-Powell, who is 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, is the second Greater Cincinnati player in the 2024 class to verbally commit to Notre Dame. Moeller 2024 cornerback Karson Hobbs verbally committed to Notre Dame in November 2022.

Notre Dame offered a scholarship to Bennie-Powell on June 15 after he had a conversation with head coach Marcus Freeman. Less than a week later, Bennie-Powell announced his plans to play football in South Bend next year.

Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said Bennie-Powell is a leader and an excellent teammate for the Firebirds.

"He did what was best for his team junior year playing out of his position (because) of two dudes at safety," Bolden tweeted last week. "Never complained, owned it. Watched him at his 'natural' position this spring and summer and he's the best dude out there at it!"

Bennie-Powell, a three-star player, is one of six returning starters for the Firebirds this season. He also had scholarship offers that included Kentucky, Duke, Marshall, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Mid-American Conference programs, Bolden said.

Lakota West (13-1, 9-0 Greater Miami Conference in 2022) opens the season at St. Xavier (5-7, 1-2 Greater Catholic League South division) on Aug. 18.

The NCAA's Division I football early signing period starts Dec. 21.

